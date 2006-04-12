FOX10 News | Mobile, Alabama breaking news and severe weather - FOX10 News | WALA

Mobile DA: Convicted rapist almost given parole David Cooley was convicted of robbery, kidnapping, and rape in 1997. Photo: AL Department of Corrections. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 11:00 PM EDT Updated: A convicted rapist from Mobile serving a double life sentence, almost got parole Tuesday. Two letters allegedly written by the victims convinced the parole board to let him out, but they were fake. More>>

Moore defeats Strange to win GOP nomination in U.S. Senate race Roy Moore is pictured Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2017, after winning the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. (FOX10 News) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 10:22 PM EDT Updated: Roy Moore said Tuesday night that he owes thanks to God. The GOP Senate nominee and former Alabama Chief Justice said, "I've never prayed to win this campaign. I've only prayed for God's will to be done." More>>

More Characters on Twitter Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:04 PM EDT Updated: Don't look now, but the tweets you see in your Twitter feed are expanding. The company is testing 280-character tweets. That's double the current max. So, could this mean the site's iconic 140-character limit for tweets may be on the way out? Twitter's character limit is a holdover from the app's early days when tweets were sent as texts, which were limited to 160 characters. It has since become one of the product's most defining characteristics. Altho... More>>

Body of 'missing and endangered' Destin teen found, OCSO says Conner Bartlett (OCSO) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 8:41 PM EDT Updated: The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and others conducted air and ground searches looking for an "endangered and missing" teen believed to be armed. Tuesday evening, the teen's body was found. More>>

FOX10 Weather School rolls into Fairhope Fairhope Intermediate Tuesday, September 26, 2017 8:25 PM EDT Updated: FOX10 News' Weather school was at Fairhope intermediate Tuesday. For the kids, it was a chance to learn about severe weather. More>>

Woman reports rape at Auburn University fraternity house (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 7:15 PM EDT Updated: Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house. More>>

State Rep. Micky Hammon pleads guilty to mail fraud (Source: The Alabama Legislature) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 6:35 PM EDT Updated: State Representative Micky Ray Hammon, 60, pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice. More>>

Immunotherapy cancer treatment at MCI Tuesday, September 26, 2017 6:10 PM EDT Updated: A promising way to fight cancer is catching the attention of many people across the United States. More>>

Auburn University suspends basketball coach arrested in FBI corruption probe Chuck Person (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 6:04 PM EDT Updated: Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges. More>>

Santa Rosa health officials confirm human case of West Nile Virus PHOTO Courtesy Wikimedia Commo Tuesday, September 26, 2017 5:25 PM EDT Updated: The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County on Tuesday advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Santa Rosa County. A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed and there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill. More>>

Atmore man struggles to connect with family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria Tuesday, September 26, 2017 3:52 PM EDT Updated: Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are struggling to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Maria. First, islanders were hit with one hundred and fifty mile per hour winds and heavy rain from the storm, now they're getting hit with a different reality. More>>

Voter turnout looking "pretty low" Tuesday, September 26, 2017 3:08 PM EDT Updated: Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says turnout for the state's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate is so far looking pretty low. FOX10 News looked at a historically busy precinct in west Mobile Tuesday morning. More>>

Sessions to wade into divisive campus free speech debate As President Donald Trump doubled down against the NFL National Anthem protests, his attorney general will wade into a difference culture war with a planned address to law students about "free speech on college campuses." More>>

MPD asks for help identifying Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect Bank robbery suspect (MPD) Tuesday, September 26, 2017 11:56 AM EDT Updated: The robbery occurred at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 6391 Cottage Hill Road. More>>

Hurricane Maria: Dam threatens to burst in devastated Puerto Rico This photo shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tuesday, September 26, 2017 9:42 AM EDT Updated: The devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria continues to cripple Puerto Rico, with fears a damaged dam in the island's northwest may break. More>>

Vice President Pence throws support behind Sen. Luther Strange Vice President Mike Pence campaigning for Sen. Luther Strange ahead of GOP U.S. Senate runoff. Monday, September 25, 2017 11:33 PM EDT Updated: Last minute campaign stops for the GOP runoff for Senate, continues to bring some political heavyweights to Alabama. Senator Luther Strange getting some support as Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Birmingham on his behalf. More>>

North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war (Source: CNN) Monday, September 25, 2017 11:18 PM EDT Updated: North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that a weekend tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump was a "declaration of war" and North Korea has the right to retaliate by shooting down U.S. bombers, even in international airspace. More>>

Court testimony reveals new details in day care death Valarie Rena Patterson (Photo: Mobile County Metro Jail) Monday, September 25, 2017 7:19 PM EDT Updated: During Monday's hearing, Mobile Police Detective Nick Crepeau testified about the evidence collected to support Patterson's arrest. More>>

Tourist dies in apparent drowning Photo: FOX10 News Monday, September 25, 2017 4:36 PM EDT Updated: According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office, a tourist in his 50s was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room Monday afternoon after an apparent drowning. More>>

Hundreds apply to work at Amazon sorting facility The sortation facility is set to open later this year (Photo: Asha Staples, Reporter) Monday, September 25, 2017 3:15 PM EDT Updated: Retail giant Amazon is hiring and representatives are in the port city looking for hundreds willing to work. More>>

McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor' Monday, September 25, 2017 2:04 PM EDT Updated: U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer. More>>

Montgomery County pays ransom, regains files held hostage in cyber attack (Source: WSFA 12 News) Monday, September 25, 2017 1:49 PM EDT Updated: The ransomware attack that brought one of the largest counties in the state to a screeching halt has been resolved More>>

Bryant Vincent out as assistant head coach at USA University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Photo: USA Monday, September 25, 2017 11:55 AM EDT Updated: University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. More>>

High speed chase ends in one arrest Mobile Police arrested one individual following a high speed chase on Monday, September 25, 2017. Photo: FOX10 News Monday, September 25, 2017 9:57 AM EDT Updated: Mobile Police have detained one individual following a high speed chase which began in the Michael Donald area and ended at Ann Street and Pennsylvania near Crawford Park. More>>