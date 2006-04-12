FOX10 News | Mobile, Alabama breaking news and severe weather - FOX10 News | WALA

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.
A convicted rapist from Mobile serving a double life sentence, almost got parole Tuesday. Two letters allegedly written by the victims convinced the parole board to let him out, but they were fake.
Roy Moore said Tuesday night that he owes thanks to God. The GOP Senate nominee and former Alabama Chief Justice said, "I've never prayed to win this campaign. I've only prayed for God's will to be done."
Don't look now, but the tweets you see in your Twitter feed are expanding. The company is testing 280-character tweets. That's double the current max. So, could this mean the site's iconic 140-character limit for tweets may be on the way out? Twitter's character limit is a holdover from the app's early days when tweets were sent as texts, which were limited to 160 characters. It has since become one of the product's most defining characteristics. Altho... More>>
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and others conducted air and ground searches looking for an "endangered and missing" teen believed to be armed. Tuesday evening, the teen's body was found.
FOX10 News' Weather school was at Fairhope intermediate Tuesday. For the kids, it was a chance to learn about severe weather.
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon, 60, pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.
A promising way to fight cancer is catching the attention of many people across the United States.
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.
A single-vehicle crash at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday claimed the life of a Columbiana man, Alabama State Troopers report.
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County on Tuesday advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Santa Rosa County. A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed and there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill.
Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are struggling to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Maria. First, islanders were hit with one hundred and fifty mile per hour winds and heavy rain from the storm, now they're getting hit with a different reality.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says turnout for the state's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate is so far looking pretty low. FOX10 News looked at a historically busy precinct in west Mobile Tuesday morning.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says turnout for the state's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate is so far looking pretty low.
As President Donald Trump doubled down against the NFL National Anthem protests, his attorney general will wade into a difference culture war with a planned address to law students about "free speech on college campuses." More>>
The robbery occurred at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 6391 Cottage Hill Road.
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria continues to cripple Puerto Rico, with fears a damaged dam in the island's northwest may break.
One political analyst says those big-name endorsements don't matter much to voters.
It was a packed and star-studded rally for Roy Moore's last chance to speak to voters before they hit the polls.
Last minute campaign stops for the GOP runoff for Senate, continues to bring some political heavyweights to Alabama. Senator Luther Strange getting some support as Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Birmingham on his behalf.
North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that a weekend tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump was a "declaration of war" and North Korea has the right to retaliate by shooting down U.S. bombers, even in international airspace.
A vehicle collision in Elberta has shut down a section of Highway 98.
During Monday's hearing, Mobile Police Detective Nick Crepeau testified about the evidence collected to support Patterson's arrest.
According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office, a tourist in his 50s was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room Monday afternoon after an apparent drowning.
Author James Martin, S.J., will be the 2018 commencement speaker at Spring Hill College in Mobile.
Retail giant Amazon is hiring and representatives are in the port city looking for hundreds willing to work.
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.
The ransomware attack that brought one of the largest counties in the state to a screeching halt has been resolved
University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.
Mobile Police have detained one individual following a high speed chase which began in the Michael Donald area and ended at Ann Street and Pennsylvania near Crawford Park.
Alabama's unemployment rate is down to 4.2 percent, putting the state's rate below the national jobless rate for the first time in nearly four years. More>>
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] This is raw video of the incident where a Georgia Tech student was shot and killed by a police officer. The video was provided to CBS46 by Maxim Mints
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says turnout for the state's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate is so far looking pretty low.
FOX10 News looked at a historically busy precinct in west Mobile Tuesday morning.
During Monday's hearing, Mobile Police Detective Nick Crepeau testified about the evidence collected to support Patterson's arrest.
Mobile Police say what started with an investigation into two shootings ended with a chase and two arrests in midtown Mobile Monday
morning.
Author James Martin, S.J., will be the 2018 commencement speaker at Spring Hill College in Mobile.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News it is following up on a tip from a former teacher of Nathaniel Sebastian indicating his infant sibling "died unexpectedly" while under his care more than 20 years ago.
FOX10 News is continuing to follow the case of a Mobile woman charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson.
According to testimony from the lead detective investigating the death of Susan Mayo, 60, of Wilmer, her son, 32-year-old Nathaniel Sebastian, volunteered a murder confession without being asked.
FOX10 News has partnered with the Volunteers of America to collect relief supplies for victims of Irma.
Thursday, September 21, is the last day for donations.
22-month-old Easton Carraway is home in Foley after battling a rare form of cancer for months. Check out this cute little fighter!
After hours of back and forth, the Baldwin County School Board approved a plan to build a new middle school in Orange Beach, which would relocate some Gulf Shores students.
FOX10 News has partnered with the Volunteers of America to collect relief supplies for victims of Irma.
Thursday, September 21, is the last day for donations.
More than six months after a tragic parade accident in Gulf Shores, the high school band is getting ready to hit the streets again.
A couple that decided at the last minute to leave their home and stay in the villa had little to go home to. Pictures of their home show the roof’s been blown off and much of the home destroyed.
Bay Minette Police and the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office are investigating a death at F&S Autoparts on Highway 31 in Bay Minette.
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency believe speed was a factor in a fatal boating accident that claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man.
A controversial sign at a Robertsdale High School pep rally is making national headlines, and circulating across the country via social media.
FOX10 News Investigates is hearing from an Alabama state senator who opposes the regulation of church-affiliated day cares.
According to a DHR inspection report obtained by FOX10 News, the Community Nursery and Preschool Academy received 23 issues of noncompliance on August 23, just two days after 5-year-old Kamden Johnson was found dead on Demetropolis Road.
With the active hurricane season, FOX10 News Investigates took a closer look at the possibility of the chemical facilities in our area being impacted by potential hurricanes... and how that could put people's safety at risk.
The first time FOX10 News Investigates went to McIntosh to start investigating a February 15 chlorine gas leak at the Olin Corporation chemical plant, dozens of community members were waiting for us at the McIntosh Town Hall to tell us about their concerns, hoping we could find some answers about what happened.
It's an incident that still has the McIntosh community reeling, unable to trust the chemical plant next door, that allegedly exposed them to chlorine gas without notifying them.
A FOX10 News investigation, "Could of Uncertainty," has found more than a dozen chemical leaks at the Olin Corporation plant in McIntosh have not been reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
The petroleum product storage industry has an estimated $687 million economic impact on Mobile County each year, according to a study commissioned by the Mobile Chamber of Commerce. But, at what cost?
See news? Tell us using FOX10 Report It! Send an email to FOX10ReportIt@fox10tv.com.
FOX10 is committed to investigations that get results for our viewers. Click here to see how we're holding our local officials accountable.
Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and others conducted air and ground searches looking for an "endangered and missing" teen believed to be armed. Tuesday evening, the teen's body was found.
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.
Roy Moore said Tuesday night that he owes thanks to God. The GOP Senate nominee and former Alabama Chief Justice said, "I've never prayed to win this campaign. I've only prayed for God's will to be done."
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
The robbery occurred at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 6391 Cottage Hill Road.
A convicted rapist from Mobile serving a double life sentence, almost got parole Tuesday. Two letters allegedly written by the victims convinced the parole board to let him out, but they were fake.
A vehicle collision in Elberta has shut down a section of Highway 98.
Doug Bergeson is ready to get back to work this week after surviving a June 25 ordeal that others might not have taken in such stride.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
