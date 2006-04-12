FOX10 News | Mobile, Alabama breaking news and severe weather - FOX10 News | WALA

Latest Headlines

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala.

Firebrand jurist Moore wins GOP primary runoff in Alabama Video included

Updated:

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.

Mobile DA: Convicted rapist almost given parole

David Cooley was convicted of robbery, kidnapping, and rape in 1997. Photo: AL Department of Corrections. David Cooley was convicted of robbery, kidnapping, and rape in 1997. Photo: AL Department of Corrections.
Updated:

A convicted rapist from Mobile serving a double life sentence, almost got parole Tuesday. Two letters allegedly written by the victims convinced the parole board to let him out, but they were fake.

Moore defeats Strange to win GOP nomination in U.S. Senate race Video included

Roy Moore is pictured Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2017, after winning the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. (FOX10 News) Roy Moore is pictured Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2017, after winning the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. (FOX10 News)
Updated:

Roy Moore said Tuesday night that he owes thanks to God. The GOP Senate nominee and former Alabama Chief Justice said, "I've never prayed to win this campaign. I've only prayed for God's will to be done."

More Characters on Twitter

Updated:

Don't look now, but the tweets you see in your Twitter feed are expanding.   The company is testing 280-character tweets.  That's double the current max.  So, could this mean the site's iconic 140-character limit for tweets may be on the way out? Twitter's character limit is a holdover from the app's early days when tweets were sent as texts, which were limited to 160 characters.  It has since become one of the product's most defining characteristics. Altho... More>>

Body of 'missing and endangered' Destin teen found, OCSO says

Conner Bartlett (OCSO) Conner Bartlett (OCSO)
Updated:

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and others conducted air and ground searches looking for an "endangered and missing" teen believed to be armed. Tuesday evening, the teen's body was found.

FOX10 Weather School rolls into Fairhope

Fairhope Intermediate Fairhope Intermediate
Updated:

FOX10 News' Weather school was at Fairhope intermediate Tuesday. For the kids, it was a chance to learn about severe weather. 

Woman reports rape at Auburn University fraternity house

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Updated:

Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.

State Rep. Micky Hammon pleads guilty to mail fraud Video included

(Source: The Alabama Legislature) (Source: The Alabama Legislature)
Updated:

State Representative Micky Ray Hammon, 60, pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.

Immunotherapy cancer treatment at MCI

Updated:

A promising way to fight cancer is catching the attention of many people across the United States. 

Auburn University suspends basketball coach arrested in FBI corruption probe

Chuck Person (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Chuck Person (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Updated:

Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.

Columbiana man dies in I-65 crash south of Evergreen

Updated:

A single-vehicle crash at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday claimed the life of a Columbiana man, Alabama State Troopers report. 

Santa Rosa health officials confirm human case of West Nile Virus

PHOTO Courtesy Wikimedia Commo PHOTO Courtesy Wikimedia Commo
Updated:

The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County on Tuesday advised residents there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Santa Rosa County. A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed and there is a heightened concern additional residents will become ill.

Atmore man struggles to connect with family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria Video included

Updated:

Thousands of people in Puerto Rico are struggling to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Maria. First, islanders were hit with one hundred and fifty mile per hour winds and heavy rain from the storm, now they're getting hit with a different reality. 

Voter turnout looking "pretty low"

Updated:

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says turnout for the state's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate is so far looking pretty low.

FOX10 News looked at a historically busy precinct in west Mobile Tuesday morning.

Sessions to wade into divisive campus free speech debate

As President Donald Trump doubled down against the NFL National Anthem protests, his attorney general will wade into a difference culture war with a planned address to law students about "free speech on college campuses."

MPD asks for help identifying Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect (MPD) Bank robbery suspect (MPD)
Updated:

The robbery occurred at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 6391 Cottage Hill Road.

Hurricane Maria: Dam threatens to burst in devastated Puerto Rico

This photo shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This photo shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Updated:

The devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria continues to cripple Puerto Rico, with fears a damaged dam in the island's northwest may break.

Big Name endorsements: Are they effective in Senate Republican runoff?

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
Updated:

One political analyst says those big-name endorsements don't matter much to voters.

Roy Moore brings out the big guns for last rally in Fairhope

Photo: FOX10 News. Photo: FOX10 News.
Updated:

It was a packed and star-studded rally for Roy Moore's last chance to speak to voters before they hit the polls.

Vice President Pence throws support behind Sen. Luther Strange Video included

Vice President Mike Pence campaigning for Sen. Luther Strange ahead of GOP U.S. Senate runoff. Vice President Mike Pence campaigning for Sen. Luther Strange ahead of GOP U.S. Senate runoff.
Updated:

Last minute campaign stops for the GOP runoff for Senate, continues to bring some political heavyweights to Alabama. Senator Luther Strange getting some support as Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Birmingham on his behalf. 

North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war

(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
Updated:

North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that a weekend tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump was a "declaration of war" and North Korea has the right to retaliate by shooting down U.S. bombers, even in international airspace.

Vehicle collision shuts down Highway 98 in Elberta

Updated:

A vehicle collision in Elberta has shut down a section of Highway 98. 

Court testimony reveals new details in day care death Video included

Valarie Rena Patterson (Photo: Mobile County Metro Jail) Valarie Rena Patterson (Photo: Mobile County Metro Jail)
Updated:

During Monday's hearing, Mobile Police Detective Nick Crepeau testified about the evidence collected to support Patterson's arrest. 

Tourist dies in apparent drowning

Photo: FOX10 News Photo: FOX10 News
Updated:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office, a tourist in his 50s was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room Monday afternoon after an apparent drowning.     

Best selling Jesuit author, TV personality, coming to Spring Hill College

Updated:

Author James Martin, S.J., will be the 2018 commencement speaker at Spring Hill College in Mobile. 

Hundreds apply to work at Amazon sorting facility Video included

The sortation facility is set to open later this year (Photo: Asha Staples, Reporter) The sortation facility is set to open later this year (Photo: Asha Staples, Reporter)
Updated:

Retail giant Amazon is hiring and representatives are in the port city looking for hundreds willing to work.  

McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'

Updated:

U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer. 

Montgomery County pays ransom, regains files held hostage in cyber attack Video included

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Updated:

The ransomware attack that brought one of the largest counties in the state to a screeching halt has been resolved

Bryant Vincent out as assistant head coach at USA

University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Photo: USA University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Photo: USA
Updated:

University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Monday, September 25, that assistant head coach Bryant Vincent has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. 

High speed chase ends in one arrest

Mobile Police arrested one individual following a high speed chase on Monday, September 25, 2017. Photo: FOX10 News Mobile Police arrested one individual following a high speed chase on Monday, September 25, 2017. Photo: FOX10 News
Updated:

Mobile Police have detained one individual following a high speed chase which began in the Michael Donald area and ended at Ann Street and Pennsylvania near Crawford Park. 

Alabama jobless rate down to 4.2 percent

Alabama's unemployment rate is down to 4.2 percent, putting the state's rate below the national jobless rate for the first time in nearly four years.

    Millions in cash incentives to companies

