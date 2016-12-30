City releases expenses for Trump visit; mayor to reimburse some costs

As shots rang out during the Las Vegas massacre, thousands of survivors ran for cover. One of them was a woman with ties to the Gulf Coast who recorded the terrorizing incident on her phone.
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.
The Salt Lake City Police Department is the latest US police department to come under scrutiny after bodycam footage shows an officer shooting and killing a man, even as the man appeared to be running away.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.
A single-vehicle/pedestrian crash at 11:45 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Pineapple man, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Although most of Nate's wrath was felt in Mississippi, to the east Alabama did get heavy rains and winds from the storm.
A CBS Sports reporter clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't actually discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.
Folks in Southern Mobile County woke up to a mess Sunday morning. From power outages to a popular fishing spot -- Nate did a number down there.
A White House aide says there's no misunderstanding what President Donald Trump means when he says "only one thing will work" to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
The father of the missing baby, Christopher McNabb, was arrested on an unrelated probation warrant.
Victims' families, survivors and Metro police still question Stephen Paddock's motive Sunday.
Someone was caught stealing items out of an unlocked ambulance in DeKalb County.
