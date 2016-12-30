City releases expenses for Trump visit; mayor to reimburse some costs

The Mobile mayor's office on Friday revealed that expenses incurred by the city during the Dec. 17 visit by President-elect Donald Trump totaled $78,535.16.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson stated he would reimburse the city $5,764.18 for costs that were not related to public safety.

Those expenses include work completed by the public works and engineering departments as detailed in a "fact sheet" issued by the mayor's office.

The Trump campaign will reimburse the city $14,352.50 for the cost of bus transportation to and from Ladd-Peebles Stadium, according to the mayor's office.

The document released by the mayor's office Friday afternoon states that it is the city’s priority to ensure every event in Mobile is safe and successful, so all public safety costs -- totaling $58,418.48 -- will be absorbed by the Mobile Police and Fire-Rescue departments through their fiscal 2017 budgets.

Trump was in Mobile for a "Thank You Tour" event at the football stadium, which in August 2015 had been site of one of the largest rallies during Trump's campaign for the presidency.

Mayor Stimpson stated: “Over the past three years, we have built strong relationships with the Obama Administration which have paid tremendous dividends for the City of Mobile. President-Elect Trump’s historic visit to Mobile brought international exposure to our city and marked the beginning of our strong relationship with the new Administration. Public safety was of utmost importance during this visit for our guests and our citizens, as well as for the security of the President-Elect and his team. The cost of public safety was consistent with other cities hosting similar events and was more than offset by the event’s positive economic impact. As the chief steward of City’s public resources, I have committed to raise the funds to reimburse the City of Mobile for all costs that were not associated with public safety for the President-Elect’s visit.”

The document lists the following expense and how they will be paid:

Buses

• Faith Bus Service: $5,225

• Kingdom Coach: $3,800

• Gulf Coast Tours: $4,377.50

• Good Time Tours: $950

• Total: $14,352.50 - paid by Trump campaign

Operations

• Electrical: $829.95

• Architectural Engineering: $277.50

• Public Buildings: $3,528.16

• Mechanical: $528.57

• ABC Signs: $600

• Total: $5,764.18 - to be reimbursed by Stimpson

Public safety

• Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Overtime: $8,726.58

• Mobile Police Department Overtime: $49,691.90

• Public Safety Total: $58,418.48 - paid by City of Mobile



