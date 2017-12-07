Firefighters replace Christmas gift stolen off family's porch in Theodore

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly shot into a home in Semmes, striking and wounding a man inside.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly shot into a home in Semmes, striking and wounding a man inside.
One family's Christmas has come full circle. It's a follow up to a story FOX 10 told you about where a man was caught on camera stealing a package from a family in Theodore.
One family's Christmas has come full circle. It's a follow up to a story FOX 10 told you about where a man was caught on camera stealing a package from a family in Theodore.
A school bus was involved in a crash shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. It happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Forest Hill Drive.
A school bus was involved in a crash shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. It happened near the intersection of Moffett Road and Forest Hill Drive.
Former Donald J. Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Trump aide David Bossie will be in Fairhope on Saturday, December 16 for a book signing and party.
Former Donald J. Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Trump aide David Bossie will be in Fairhope on Saturday, December 16 for a book signing and party.
Big City Toys on Old Shell road has placed little Christmas trees in front of the store. There's a Grinch-themed note on them that says, "Take this if you need some Christmas cheer."
Big City Toys on Old Shell road has placed little Christmas trees in front of the store. There's a Grinch-themed note on them that says, "Take this if you need some Christmas cheer."
Kids aren't the only ones with a glow in their eyes this season, thieves have that same look but they won't be waiting until Christmas for their gifts.
Kids aren't the only ones with a glow in their eyes this season, thieves have that same look but they won't be waiting until Christmas for their gifts.
Detectives are looking for Ralph Pollock. They believe he might have information about the death of Joyce Bosarge.
Detectives are looking for Ralph Pollock. They believe he might have information about the death of Joyce Bosarge.
Investigators released video of a man caught on camera trying to break into a home on Thigpin Drive.
Investigators released video of a man caught on camera trying to break into a home on Thigpin Drive.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
Mobile Police Precinct Two headquarters moves to a more central location in Tillman's Corner.
Mobile Police Precinct Two headquarters moves to a more central location in Tillman's Corner.
Updated list of public schools that are closed Friday.
Updated list of public schools that are closed Friday.
A Robertsdale High School substitute teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, according to authorities.
A Robertsdale High School substitute teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, according to authorities.
"They falsely accused Jesus. Vote Roy Moore." That's the phrase that has an Alabama church in hot water.
"They falsely accused Jesus. Vote Roy Moore." That's the phrase that has an Alabama church in hot water.
Eyewitnesses say a crossing guard was struck Friday morning in Mobile.
Eyewitnesses say a crossing guard was struck Friday morning in Mobile.
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.
Pensacola authorities say the visit by President Donald Trump on Friday, December 8, will require law enforcement to close several streets in the downtown Pensacola area.
Pensacola authorities say the visit by President Donald Trump on Friday, December 8, will require law enforcement to close several streets in the downtown Pensacola area.
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.
Police want residents in southern Baldwin County to be on the lookout for a wanted man after they said he rammed a police cruiser with a stolen pickup he was driving.
Police want residents in southern Baldwin County to be on the lookout for a wanted man after they said he rammed a police cruiser with a stolen pickup he was driving.
Winter weather scenes are playing out deep into the South Friday morning, with snow falling in places such as Hattiesburg in Mississippi and Tuscaloosa and Thomasville in Alabama.
Winter weather scenes are playing out deep into the South Friday morning, with snow falling in places such as Hattiesburg in Mississippi and Tuscaloosa and Thomasville in Alabama.
One family's Christmas has come full circle. It's a follow up to a story FOX 10 told you about where a man was caught on camera stealing a package from a family in Theodore.
One family's Christmas has come full circle. It's a follow up to a story FOX 10 told you about where a man was caught on camera stealing a package from a family in Theodore.