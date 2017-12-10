Man shot by police after crash on I-10 in Mobile - FOX10 News | WALA

Man shot by police after crash on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WALA) -

A man was shot and killed by Mobile Police after a crash on I-10. Investigators said the man was attacking a woman when officers arrived on scene.  

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night. Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said officers responded to the crash scene and witnessed the man assaulting a woman in the vehicle. Barber said officers shot the man as he appeared to be stabbing the woman with a fork. 

"I would say there were two police that fired their weapons. It wasn't like a shootout, it was more of 'stop’,” said Barber. 

It happened on I-10 westbound near the Dauphin Island Parkway exit. Investigators believe the suspect and victim were fighting in the vehicle before it crashed. The red vehicle overturned and came to a rest along the median wall on the westbound side of I-10. Barber said witnesses reported seeing the car swerving before it wrecked. 

The suspect is dead but Barber said it’s unclear if he died from the gunshots or if he died from injuries received in the crash. The woman is at a local hospital being treated for her injuries. 

