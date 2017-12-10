Man shot by police after crash on I-10 in Mobile

According to MPD, Officer Matthew Towey and Officer Daniel Marlin approached the wrecked vehicle and heard a woman screaming, "Help, he's trying to kill me, he's trying to kill me."
According to MPD, Officer Matthew Towey and Officer Daniel Marlin approached the wrecked vehicle and heard a woman screaming, "Help, he's trying to kill me, he's trying to kill me."
A man was shot and killed by Mobile Police after a crash on I-10. Investigators said the man was attacking a woman when officers arrived on scene.
A man was shot and killed by Mobile Police after a crash on I-10. Investigators said the man was attacking a woman when officers arrived on scene.
According to police, Latonya Woods stabbed her husband at a home on Barker Drive.
According to police, Latonya Woods stabbed her husband at a home on Barker Drive.
Police want residents in southern Baldwin County to be on the lookout for a wanted man after they said he rammed a police cruiser with a stolen pickup he was driving.
Police want residents in southern Baldwin County to be on the lookout for a wanted man after they said he rammed a police cruiser with a stolen pickup he was driving.
FOX10 News is committed to helping catch criminals who are caught in the act.
FOX10 News is committed to helping catch criminals who are caught in the act.
Detectives are looking for Ralph Pollock. They believe he might have information about the death of Joyce Bosarge.
Detectives are looking for Ralph Pollock. They believe he might have information about the death of Joyce Bosarge.
Investigators released video of a man caught on camera trying to break into a home on Thigpin Drive.
Investigators released video of a man caught on camera trying to break into a home on Thigpin Drive.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
Law enforcement officers in Gulf Shores were searching a neighborhood early Friday morning for a felony domestic violence suspect, according to a Gulf Shores official.
Law enforcement officers in Gulf Shores were searching a neighborhood early Friday morning for a felony domestic violence suspect, according to a Gulf Shores official.
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Holcombe Avenue.
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Holcombe Avenue.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files involves the case of the stolen steaks. It wasn't a crime that was well done.
Markell Moore and David McCovery are wanted for an attack that happened November 19 on Dawes Road.
Markell Moore and David McCovery are wanted for an attack that happened November 19 on Dawes Road.
Mobile Police say surveillance video from the Dollar General store at Snow and Tanner Williams roads early Tuesday morning.
Mobile Police say surveillance video from the Dollar General store at Snow and Tanner Williams roads early Tuesday morning.
John Lee Smith is wanted for domestic violence, involving his girlfriend, who is 4 months pregnant with his child.
John Lee Smith is wanted for domestic violence, involving his girlfriend, who is 4 months pregnant with his child.
Jarett Stanford is wanted for shooting 2 people outside the Soul House Lounge on St. Stephens Road during a Halloween party.
Jarett Stanford is wanted for shooting 2 people outside the Soul House Lounge on St. Stephens Road during a Halloween party.
Cedric Fuller has a history of drug possession and trafficking and is now wanted for violating conditions of his supervised release.
Cedric Fuller has a history of drug possession and trafficking and is now wanted for violating conditions of his supervised release.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files needs your help to find 2 suspects, accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files needs your help to find 2 suspects, accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling.