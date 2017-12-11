Doug Jones working hard for conservative votes

Senate candidate Doug Jones hasn’t given up hope that a win in ruby red Alabama isn’t so hard to accomplish.

“A democrat’s gonna win,” Jones said Monday in Montgomery, “and the reason is because people are getting past that. We have had so many people now who have gone beyond the party.”

Jones continued to hang his hat on the fact that Republican Senator Richard Shelby, of Alabama, said he did not vote for Jones’ opponent, Roy Moore, whose campaign has been marred by sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Also, listen to people like Richard Shelby, who has been a leader in this state for four decades. He didn’t vote for Roy Moore, said it would be bad for the Senate and would be bad for the image of the state of Alabama,” said Jones.

Jones went on to explain he believes if Moore were to be voted into office, it could have a negative impact on the state’s economy.

“I think in order to attract businesses to this state, you’ve got to have a decent image, and that image is one in which you can sit down and talk to people, reason with them, and not talk down to them, one that’s inclusive, and, I think that’s what this campaign has been about,” said Jones at his Monday afternoon campaign event.

Later in the evening, in Birmingham, Jones kept up the momentum, talking about how he wants to create positive progress in Alabama.

“We’ve lagged behind in industry, we’ve lagged behind in education, we’ve lagged behind in healthcare. It is time that we take a road that’s going to get us on the path to progress, that everybody deserves,” Jones said in front a packed house at his Monday night rally at Old Car Heaven in Birmingham.

Also at the rally, actress Uzo Aduba, of Orange is the New Black, and famous basketball player, Charles Barkley, spoke in support of Jones.

“It is abundantly clear that there is only one choice in this election, and that choice is Doug Jones,” Aduba said.

Barkley echoed her support, but with more poignant language.

“At some point, we’ve got to stop looking like idiots to the nation,” said Barkley, “I mean, I love Alabama, but at some point, we’ve got to draw a line in the sand.”

Barkley went on to explain his disdain for Jones’ opponent.

“This guy (Moore) wants to represent us, and he don’t believe in race mixing, that’s crazy,” said Barkley.

Former President Barack Obama also reportedly endorsed Jones, even recording a robocall to go out to voters.

However, when asked about the call Monday afternoon, Jones shied away from recognizing the president’s recording.

“What is your strategy with utilizing that robocall from former President Obama knowing that many Alabama voters here in the state do not support Obama?” FOX10 News Investigative Reporter Kati Weis asked Jones.

Jones responded, “I’m going to be honest with you guys, I’m way up here, and there have been robocalls that have been going out that I’m not sure of. The only robocall that I know of for a fact that was recorded was the one that my wife did, and she told me directly. I’m letting other folks deal with all that. What we’re doing, is we’re trying to come talk to you guys, not flee the state, I didn’t go up to Philadelphia the other day for a football game, I was in Selma, I was in Tuskegee, I was all over the state, trying to talk to people. I think the messages that come from the candidate himself, and the messages from Republican leaders like Richard Shelby, those are the most important.”

In a phone call with FOX10 News, a campaign representative for Jones said the campaign welcomes support from anyone.

