School facing backlash from parents after banning jackets

Equestrian Chaos benefits an equine therapy riding program in Mobile for children and adults with special needs.
Equestrian Chaos benefits an equine therapy riding program in Mobile for children and adults with special needs.
Parents are outraged after Chastang Fournier School in Mobile County banned jackets in school buildings. In an email sent out yesterday, Principal Veronica Coleman wrote "jackets will no longer be worn inside of Chastang-Fournier K-8!" This had parents furious Thursday afternoon after the rule was enforced that morning. Parents say this is an unusual method of discipline and its unsafe and unfair. They say the good kids shouldn't have to suffer for the bad. "Well why ...
Parents are outraged after Chastang Fournier School in Mobile County banned jackets in school buildings. In an email sent out yesterday, Principal Veronica Coleman wrote "jackets will no longer be worn inside of Chastang-Fournier K-8!" This had parents furious Thursday afternoon after the rule was enforced that morning. Parents say this is an unusual method of discipline and its unsafe and unfair. They say the good kids shouldn't have to suffer for the bad. "Well why ...
Classical Ballet of Mobile has named Winthrop Corey its Artistic Director.
Classical Ballet of Mobile has named Winthrop Corey its Artistic Director.
Private companies could be tracking the places your vehicle has been, all with the help of license plate scanners.
Private companies could be tracking the places your vehicle has been, all with the help of license plate scanners.
Voter turnout played a major part in Alabama's senate election Tuesday. Numbers were especially high in our area.
Voter turnout played a major part in Alabama's senate election Tuesday. Numbers were especially high in our area.
The family of 17-year-old Tyler Halbrook told FOX10 News the teen who died in a motorcycle crash in Grand Bay Thursday was an honor roll student at Alma Bryant High School.
The family of 17-year-old Tyler Halbrook told FOX10 News the teen who died in a motorcycle crash in Grand Bay Thursday was an honor roll student at Alma Bryant High School.
Two rifles and a handgun were recovered.
Two rifles and a handgun were recovered.
Joni Reed was named queen of the 2018-2019 Azalea Trail Court.
Joni Reed was named queen of the 2018-2019 Azalea Trail Court.
According to MPD, Officer Matthew Towey and Officer Daniel Marlin approached the wrecked vehicle and heard a woman screaming, "Help, he's trying to kill me, he's trying to kill me."
According to MPD, Officer Matthew Towey and Officer Daniel Marlin approached the wrecked vehicle and heard a woman screaming, "Help, he's trying to kill me, he's trying to kill me."
Alabama's Secretary of State John H. Merrill says it could be in the range of 20% to 25%.
Alabama's Secretary of State John H. Merrill says it could be in the range of 20% to 25%.
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.
According to Captain Robbie Moorer of the Conecuh County Rescue Squad, the investigation continues in the “massive wreck” on I-65 northbound near mile marker 80.
According to Captain Robbie Moorer of the Conecuh County Rescue Squad, the investigation continues in the “massive wreck” on I-65 northbound near mile marker 80.
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A heartwarming video shows the moment a mother of three received a car as an early Christmas present for her family.
A Daphne couple was arrested and charged with two counts of holding an illegal open house party, according to the Daphne Police Department.
A Daphne couple was arrested and charged with two counts of holding an illegal open house party, according to the Daphne Police Department.
Parents are outraged after Chastang Fournier School in Mobile County banned jackets in school buildings. In an email sent out yesterday, Principal Veronica Coleman wrote "jackets will no longer be worn inside of Chastang-Fournier K-8!" This had parents furious Thursday afternoon after the rule was enforced that morning. Parents say this is an unusual method of discipline and its unsafe and unfair. They say the good kids shouldn't have to suffer for the bad. "Well why ...
Parents are outraged after Chastang Fournier School in Mobile County banned jackets in school buildings. In an email sent out yesterday, Principal Veronica Coleman wrote "jackets will no longer be worn inside of Chastang-Fournier K-8!" This had parents furious Thursday afternoon after the rule was enforced that morning. Parents say this is an unusual method of discipline and its unsafe and unfair. They say the good kids shouldn't have to suffer for the bad. "Well why ...
Police said the women gave them the best evidence they could have hoped for after looking straight into a security camera before trying to disguise themselves.
Police said the women gave them the best evidence they could have hoped for after looking straight into a security camera before trying to disguise themselves.
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.
What do you get when you mix cops, crispitos, and the cafeteria at Christmas? A dance party!
What do you get when you mix cops, crispitos, and the cafeteria at Christmas? A dance party!