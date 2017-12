(Meredith) – A homeowner’s association ordered a Pennsylvania family to remove their Christmas display after a neighbor complained.

Mark Wivell created a handmade sign that spells “Jesus” in red garland. He placed it over a nativity scene outside his home, located in a Gettysburg subdivision, to make a statement this year.

He and his wife, Lynn, told FOX43 they wanted to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Not everyone was on board with the message. A neighbor reportedly complained to the HOA, calling the display offensive.

Offensive? A couple was told by a Links at Gettysburg HOA that they had to take their sign down after a complaint. Thoughts? @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/jOg6njpKd2 — Michael Gorsegner (@MikeGorsegner) December 22, 2017

The association also told the family the display was a sign, not a decoration – which is a violation of community guidelines, the Gettysburg Times reports.

“No signs or billboards of any kind shall be displayed to the public view on any unit,” the board wrote in an email, according to the newspaper.

However, the Wivells insist they aren’t breaking the rules.

The family said they have no plans to take down the display until January 15, when the association requires everyone to remove all displays.

