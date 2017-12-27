NEW VIDEO: Homemade fireworks explosion leaves 3 men injured in Semmes neighborhood

FOX10 News has obtained new video that shows the dangerous explosion from homemade fireworks in a Semmes neighborhood. The explosion left three men seriously injured.

Family members say one of the men is 63-year-old Fred Hildeshein, who is still in the hospital.

In the video, you can see a huge plume of smoke rise above the home as three men run out to the front yard. One man frantically takes off his shirt and jumps up and down to put out the flames on his body.

We’re told Hildeshein, a Navy veteran and owner of the home where the explosion happened, almost lost his leg. His family tells us off camera that he and two friends were making fireworks for New Year's Eve. Attorney Jeff Dean is representing Hildeshein.

"He likes to tinker with his hands, a typical American. He served his country and he likes to do things, like make fireworks, so he's out here making some things with a couple of his friends and there was an explosion,” said Deen. “He almost blew off his leg because of the mishap with the handling of the gunpowder."

The explosion happened on Winchester Drive almost a week ago. Today, investigators were still on the scene collecting evidence.

The State Fire Marshal still hasn't said if the fireworks were being made illegally. Deen says so far, no charges have been filed.

"Nothing illegal about it that I'm aware of,” said Deen. “Now, we have the Fire Marshal out here looking at the evidence, and if there is something amiss, then will look into that later."

