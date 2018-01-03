Texans, Broncos to coach Reese's Senior Bowl

Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
Mobile Police has confirmed that the body discovered alongside a creek in a clearing near Moton and Whitney street in the Toulminville area is that of 65-year-old Clarence Shute Jr.
Officials have identified the victim as 32-year-old Mercedes Jackson.
Agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation's Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested 41-year-old Bryan Matthew Thompson of Grand Bay on Tuesday, January 2.
If you drove over Mobile Bay today, you couldn't miss the ice-covered spectacle. Low temperatures left part of the bay frozen. Families and people on their lunch breaks stopped by to take some pictures.
A New Jersey mother of two won $5 million after purchasing a lottery ticket she didn’t intend to buy.
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.
It's official. Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five.
We're learning more details about a Mobile woman who was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Mercedes Jackson. .
A Mobile man died from injures he sustained from a gunshot wound Monday, January 1 in Gautier.
