Baldwin County traffic stop leads to discovery of hidden meth

Once released from the hospital, police took 31 year-old Dean Randall Kelly to the Baldwin County Jail on multiple charges.
Once released from the hospital, police took 31 year-old Dean Randall Kelly to the Baldwin County Jail on multiple charges.
A traffic stop in Baldwin County Tuesday resulted in the discovery by deputies of 28 pounds of hidden ice, or meth.
A traffic stop in Baldwin County Tuesday resulted in the discovery by deputies of 28 pounds of hidden ice, or meth.
Jonah Andrew Sellers, 23, escaped at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, ADOC said. Seller is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary committed in Etowah County.
Jonah Andrew Sellers, 23, escaped at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, ADOC said. Seller is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary committed in Etowah County.
The Baldwin County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday to enter into litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The Baldwin County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday to enter into litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Tagovailoa gave credit everywhere but to himself. That didn’t go unnoticed by Tide fans.
Tagovailoa gave credit everywhere but to himself. That didn’t go unnoticed by Tide fans.
Stores like Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors opened late Monday night and re-opened early Tuesday morning to sell t-shirts, hats and other items.
Stores like Dick's Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors opened late Monday night and re-opened early Tuesday morning to sell t-shirts, hats and other items.
Investigators said the man pulled a gun on employees and then left the scene on a bicycle.
Investigators said the man pulled a gun on employees and then left the scene on a bicycle.
Police arrested 42 year-old Daniel Earl Blackwell inside of C.O.A.L. Wholesale Automotive Friday night, January 6, 2018
Police arrested 42 year-old Daniel Earl Blackwell inside of C.O.A.L. Wholesale Automotive Friday night, January 6, 2018
Police said a man wanted for breaking into a business in Foley was arrested Saturday while burglarizing a business in Daphne.
Police said a man wanted for breaking into a business in Foley was arrested Saturday while burglarizing a business in Daphne.
The Foley Police Department is asking for the public help identifying a burglary suspect.
The Foley Police Department is asking for the public help identifying a burglary suspect.
According to the sheriff's office, the 18-year-old confessed to deputies that he had sex with the horse.
According to the sheriff's office, the 18-year-old confessed to deputies that he had sex with the horse.
Police say 21 year old Darrell Watts is charged with two counts of murder. They say 20- year- old Kenneth Foster and 19-year-old James Rutledge were gunned down last month on Felix Street.
Police say 21 year old Darrell Watts is charged with two counts of murder. They say 20- year- old Kenneth Foster and 19-year-old James Rutledge were gunned down last month on Felix Street.
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.
A 12-year-old California girl died several days after being misdiagnosed with the flu, according to her family.
As rival Alabama and Georgia teams came together for the National Championship yesterday, they also celebrated the life of a Million Dollar Band member. An Alabama color guard died Monday after battling brain cancer.
As rival Alabama and Georgia teams came together for the National Championship yesterday, they also celebrated the life of a Million Dollar Band member. An Alabama color guard died Monday after battling brain cancer.
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night, shaking the mainland and causing officials to warn people around the region to be alert to the threat of possible tsunami surges.
A family in Mobile is now left homeless after a fire destroyed their home last week. It happened Thursday morning in West Mobile. It was a grease fire. The family says they're happy to have their lives because that's all they have left.
A family in Mobile is now left homeless after a fire destroyed their home last week. It happened Thursday morning in West Mobile. It was a grease fire. The family says they're happy to have their lives because that's all they have left.
Jonah Andrew Sellers, 23, escaped at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, ADOC said. Seller is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary committed in Etowah County.
Jonah Andrew Sellers, 23, escaped at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, ADOC said. Seller is serving a sentence for third-degree burglary committed in Etowah County.
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.
A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.
Police say a father stabbed his family's dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.
Police say a father stabbed his family's dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.
The Crimson Tide brings home another championship trophy and the final moments of the game has everyone talking about the lefty from Hawaii, Tua Tagovailoa.
The Crimson Tide brings home another championship trophy and the final moments of the game has everyone talking about the lefty from Hawaii, Tua Tagovailoa.