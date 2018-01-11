Jail stabbing: What are the issues of concern?

Warden Trey Oliver says there was a fight involving an inmate arrested Wednesday night and brought in to the jail Thursday morning.
The 2018 HiQ academic quiz season is underway, featuring strong performances by all teams involved.
Investigators said the cards were stolen during vehicle burglaries last year.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for Matthew Williams, also known as "MJ".
Ryland Kidd is charged with murder and Taylor Law with felony murder in the shooting death of Justin Edwards in a parking lot at Airport and Montlimar.
A Mobile Police detective testified Wednesday Kidd told him why he shot Edwards
Police say 21 year old Darrell Watts is charged with two counts of murder. They say 20- year- old Kenneth Foster and 19-year-old James Rutledge were gunned down last month on Felix Street.
A family in Mobile is now left homeless after a fire destroyed their home last week. It happened Thursday morning in West Mobile. It was a grease fire. The family says they're happy to have their lives because that's all they have left.
According to the sheriff's office, the 18-year-old confessed to deputies that he had sex with the horse.
Many families tried to escape the cold to ring in the new year, and as one Mobile family was counting down to 2018, they say they also found themselves counting their blessing after a stray bullet flew through their home.
Thirty seven year-old, Forrest Carl Bullin is accused of shooting Cpl. Mike Walker in the face and chest on December 19, 2017.
