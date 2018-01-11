Alabama declares state of emergency due to widespread flu cases

Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers
The University of Maryland Medical Center is investigating how a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and hospital socks, at a bus stop at night.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said three men from Mobile are responsible planning a gun heist that left one man dead and critically wounded his roommate.
A report shows two dogs died and one was injured after they went in for grooming appointments at a PetSmart in New Jersey.
According to the sheriff's office, the 18-year-old confessed to deputies that he had sex with the horse.
Residents in one Houston, Texas building are thrilled that a noisy bar they've wanted gone for years is closing.
A traffic stop in Baldwin County Tuesday resulted in the discovery by deputies of 28 pounds of hidden ice, or meth.
It’s a social media trend that could quickly turn deadly.
An area man was charged with menacing/reckless endangerment on Tuesday, January 9 after officials say he shot himself in the hand during an argument while trying to shoot at someone else.
A mother, father and their two young sons were shot to death early Monday at a Southeast Texas beachfront hotel in what police are investigating as a possible triple killing followed by a suicide.
