Bayou La Batre shelter that houses more than 30 at risk of being shut down

Several people could soon be left out in the cold. The Christ N Us Ministry needs to raise $50,000 to make repairs to their halfway home family shelter or risk being shut down.

More than 30 people including about 5 children would be left homeless and out in the cold. Christ N Us says they're doing everything they can to stay open but they need a little extra support.

A pillar of the community.

"We didn't have a dollar to our name, a couple of canned goods and a bag of clothes," said Junior Associate Pastor Justin Blankenship.

A refuge. A place that wants you when no one else does.

"They gave us a place to finally just sit down. There was peace that came over us. They gave us a home," he said.

This is how Christ N Us Ministry and shelter is described by those who say it helped them most. Like others, Blankenship's story is an example.

"Whenever me, my wife, and my daughter showed up here. We came and we were broken. We had hit hard times," he said.

For years the ministry has been there to help anyone in need, but in the process of rebuilding people's lives, their building has suffered some wear and tear. They have to bring it up to code or risk being shut down.

They'll have to run sprinklers through the entire building, cover up some exposed plumbing, fix roof leaks, hard wire smoke detectors, add fire escapes add a suppression system over the stove.

Because of the ministry, Blankenship says his life has seen a complete transformation and now he's doing everything he can to make sure the building has one too.

"I just don't think that this sprinkler system is going to end what's going on her. It's not. It's too good of a thing going on to help the community," said Blankenship.

Coming up from the streets to the pulpit, he says he wants the ministry to continue to be the light at the end of the tunnel for people like him.

"There has been times whenever we've had battered women come and knock on the door in the middle of the night for safe haven and refuge. We've had a woman who was a victim of human trafficking come here. Not to mention the countless numbers of marriages that were just torn apart. Come back here and you see that marriage rebuilt," he said.

Christ N Us has a go fund me account to raise the $50,000. Click here to go to that page.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved