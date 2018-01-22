Students escape school bus fire in Grand Bay

The Reese's Senior Bowl provides a big boost for the Mobile economy in the winter days before Mardi Gras.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 188 at Lakeland Drive.
Christopher Hall was convicted of attempting to rape and strangle his girlfriend in 2016.
Bullets were flying inside a gas station in Mobile over the weekend, but FOX10 news is getting conflicting stories about some of the details.
When a Mobile County poll worker reached out to FOX10 News saying he still hasn't received a check for working the December 12 special Senate election, the FOX10 News Investigative team took a closer look at the pay delay.
A man is behind bars after investigators said he set fire to a local tire shop Monday morning, January 22.
Mobile Police have identified a 19-year-old woman who was killed while trying to cross Interstate 65 the morning of Sunday, January 21.
This week is designated as "School Choice" week in Alabama.
How your children may be eligible for a scholarship.
We look at how your children may be eligible for a scholarship.
Investigators said a person was found dead on Joe Carl Road near Fowl River.
Part of Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway is closed following a crash that caused a gas leak.
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.
A crash on Highway 59 in Summerdale killed a two-year-old girl and her father.
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.
Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies say they conducted a vehicle stop on I-10 westbound at mile marker 54 on a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Texas license plates where they recovered over 200 counterfeit items.
