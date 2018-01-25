Supreme Court puts Vernon Madison's execution on hold

UPDATE: (8:10 p.m.) The Supreme Court stay of execution is extended through midnight. Vernon Madison will not be executed tonight.



UPDATE (6:00 p.m.) The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a temporary stay of execution for Vernon Madison.

The court issued a temporary stay Thursday night to consider Madison's request to stop his execution. The stay came about 30 minutes before Madison was scheduled to receive a lethal injection. Justices will decide whether to let the execution go forward later Thursday.



Madison's lawyers say strokes and dementia have left Madison unable to understand his looming execution. They argued the court should stop the planned injection to review whether executing someone in such a mental condition violates evolving standards of decency and a ban on cruel and unusual punishment.



They also argue that a judge shouldn't have sentenced Madison to death when jurors recommended life imprisonment.



The state has asked the court to let the execution proceed Thursday.

Convicted cop killer Vernon Madison is set to be executed Thursday night.

Madison shot Mobile police officer Julius Schulte in the back of the head in 1985.

Madison's attorneys are fighting the execution, saying a series of strokes have left him with dementia. They say he no longer understands why he's being executed.

Madison is now 67 years old.

His attorneys this week argued a judge should not have sentenced Madison to death when jurors recommended life imprisonment.

Alabama lawmakers last year abolished the practice of allowing judges to override a jury's recommendation in capital cases.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.