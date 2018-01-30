Saraland student takes senior photos at Whataburger

During a special called Mobile County Public Schools board meeting Wednesday Superintendent Martha Peek addressed the board about the state school report card results.
The Alabama Department of Insurance said the Mobile County school bus fire caught on camera in Grand Bay is being investigated as accidental.
We have received many e-mails from customers of Spire Gas about their latest bill.
Some have said they've seen their bills more than triple.
People older than 65 represent the largest group hospitalized with the flu.
Mobile Police said a man opened fire after an apparent case of road rage Tuesday night on Holcombe Avenue.
FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for 2 suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened Monday afternoon.
FOX10 News is committed to highlighting interesting people in our area. A Saraland High School Student is starting to go viral for his senior photos.
The Mobile County sheriff's deputy whose vehicle was slammed by a big rig on the I-10 Bayway, says he's thankful to be alive.
Leaders created a survey to get opinions from residents as the city prepares to make plans for the future.
A Mobile County Circuit Judge has ruled, yet again, in favor of transparency.
At the start of this month, Donald Savastano felt like one lucky man. On Friday, Savastano died. He'd won the lottery just 23 days earlier.
A Texas woman is accused of impersonating another woman online by creating a fake sex ad.
A group that works to prevent and eliminate sexual and domestic violence said the sentence sends the wrong message.
Mobile County Sheriff officials need your help locating a pair of inmates they say walked away from their work release jobs on Tuesday, January 30.
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.
The Saraland Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, executed a search warrant on Crossley Hills Drive in Grand Bay.
Dozens of parasitic worms were found burrowing in the feet of a young Canadian couple after a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.
According to Nicole Farrow elderberry helps prevent and fight the flu.
Investigators said they received a call from employees at the Holiday Inn in Tillman's Corner after a man and woman paid for their room with counterfeit bills.
