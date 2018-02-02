Death row inmate Lam Luong to get a new interpreter

Notorious killer and Alabama death row inmate Lam Luong will be getting a new interpreter.

The original request was that Alabama taxpayers would foot the bill for the new interpreter. However, the judge in the case said the state doesn't have the money.

In January, the defense requested a new interpreter for future post-conviction hearings. Luong's attorneys, who are with the American Civil Liberties Union, claimed the current one, Tam Vo, is not adequate and also has a conflict of interest because he's a possible witness. Vo was appointed in November, paid for by the state, according to an appeal submitted by the defense. Vo was paid $65 an hour for a hearing in December. The new interpreter charges $60 an hour but would require travel costs.

One of Luong's attorneys asked the judge to appoint a different interpreter from Washington state. He would be able to provide "simultaneous interpretation," which is supposed to be faster. But Judge James T. Patterson denied the request because he said he doesn't want Alabama taxpayers to foot the bill for travel expenses, saying the state is quote "dead broke." He fired back at the defense, saying he'd approve the new interpreter if the ACLU will pay for travel costs. No conclusion was made at that time.

Now, we're told the ACLU will pay for the interpreter'ss travel, food and hotel expenses.

In 2008, Luong threw his four children off the Dauphin Island Bridge; the oldest was four-years-old and the youngest was only months old.

All four of their bodies were recovered over a two week period across three states.

Luong was convicted and sentenced to death in 2009. Luong, who was ordered by a judge to look at the four victim's pictures every day in prison, remains on death row.

