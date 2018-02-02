Death row inmate Lam Luong to get a new interpreter

The teenager responsible for the death of a Mobile mother back on November 3 has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.
We sat down with the parents of Claudia Becton-Leatherwood, the victim of the November 3rd crash on Lloyd's Lane in Mobile.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Saturday released the name of the man who drowned Saturday while fleeing officers in Chickasabogue Park.
In support of Healthy Heart Month, Winn-Dixie stores announced a new promotion offering deep discounts on select common generic heart medications.
A South Carolina woman said her new hair dryer turned into a “blowtorch” when she turned it on.
Mobile Police arrested three teens and said a fourth is on the run after 13 guns were found in a stolen car that slammed into a tree in front of a West Mobile home.
Notorious killer and Alabama death row inmate Lam Luong will be getting a new interpreter.
Alstyle is recalling their infant bodysuits after discovering the snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Roy Jones Jr., a boxing legend with quite the resume. (65-9, 47 KO’s) Four world titles in four different weight classes. And a silver Olympic medal which we later found out should've been gold but the judges were corrupt. And nearly four decades later, the 49-year-old icon is coming back to the place where it all started, the Pensacola Bay Center, for one last fight. "He wants to be the one guy that finally beat me in my hometown, in the place that I started, the home...
That includes test pilings being drilled in three areas.
Meantime, representatives have started meeting with people who's businesses will be displaced.
