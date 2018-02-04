Mobile couple gets married on Mardi Gras float

Mardi Gras beads and loved filled the air Sunday. A mobile couple tied the knot, right before the Neptune's Daughter parade rolled through downtown.
Newlyweds Daniel and Hannah Zimmerman decided to kick off the Neptune's Daughter Mardi Gras parade with their wedding vows. The couple said they only had a month to prepare. According to the bride she wanted a non-traditional wedding, turning in a wedding veil for a Mardi Gras mask.
"What better way to do it than unique, why would you want to do something that everyone else has already got to do?" said the bride. The bride has been involved with the Neptune's Daughter organization for more than 3 years. The groom, an active duty Coast Guard said getting married with King Neptune, the god of the seas, right next to them is fate.
The groom said, "For all the sailors that cross the equator we have a ceremony, we kind of have a chance to meet King Neptune himself theoretically, and I did that my first patrol, and it was lot of fun. Just to know that she's with Neptune's Daughter and I am in the Coast Guard is just kind of surreal."
The couple's family couldn't be happier for the Mardi Gras fanatics. The bride's mother said, "I wish them the most happiness that they can possibly have."
As a small group of family and friends witnessed the couple tie the knot, so did spectators. Andrew Byrd told FOX10, "This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this down here."
As the couple breaks away from tradition, Mardi Gras season will always be something the bride and groom can look forward to. The groom said, "I know that I am supposed to be with her for the rest of my life, and now she is stuck with me."
