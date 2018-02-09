Gubernatorial candidate wants "Lifelong Learning Lottery"

No weather problems for the Crewe of Columbus tonight. Tomorrow and Sunday, probably a problem. Revelers out at tonight’s parade were thankful for the perfect weather. With a wet forecast ahead for the weekend, Mobilians have mixed feelings. Some say if it rains on their parade, they’ll still be down here. Others say, not a chance.
No weather problems for the Crewe of Columbus tonight. Tomorrow and Sunday, probably a problem. Revelers out at tonight’s parade were thankful for the perfect weather. With a wet forecast ahead for the weekend, Mobilians have mixed feelings. Some say if it rains on their parade, they’ll still be down here. Others say, not a chance.
Democrat Sue Bell Cobb is former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
Democrat Sue Bell Cobb is former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
There are many visitors from out of town in Mobile for Mardi Gras.
Many have family connections.
There are many visitors from out of town in Mobile for Mardi Gras.
Many have family connections.
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School did more than win Thursday's match in the HiQ academic quiz program.
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School did more than win Thursday's match in the HiQ academic quiz program.
A member of the Order of Inca riding a float Friday, February 2, suffered a concussion and other medical problems after he was struck by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd.
A member of the Order of Inca riding a float Friday, February 2, suffered a concussion and other medical problems after he was struck by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd.
Mobile Police said the woman has been diagnosed with a mental illness and has not been taking her medication.
Mobile Police said the woman has been diagnosed with a mental illness and has not been taking her medication.
A trooper was attempting to stop a car that was driving on the Bayway when the driver took an exit to Battleship Parkway.
A trooper was attempting to stop a car that was driving on the Bayway when the driver took an exit to Battleship Parkway.
MAAS Aviation paints aircraft for Airbus and jetliners.
Thursday, company officials met with the Consul General of Ireland who is in Mobile to check on investments made in this area.
MAAS Aviation paints aircraft for Airbus and jetliners.
Thursday, company officials met with the Consul General of Ireland who is in Mobile to check on investments made in this area.
A man in Prichard says his business is in grid-lock because he's waiting on the city council to act. He needs Prichard City Council to approve the rezoning of a residential area so his business can open. Reginald Davis says things are up in limbo. His property doesn't even have an address.
A man in Prichard says his business is in grid-lock because he's waiting on the city council to act. He needs Prichard City Council to approve the rezoning of a residential area so his business can open. Reginald Davis says things are up in limbo. His property doesn't even have an address.
Mobile Area Water and Sewer System are making an emergency sewer repair at Dauphin Street and Florida Street.
Mobile Area Water and Sewer System are making an emergency sewer repair at Dauphin Street and Florida Street.
Police continue investigating the wreck that left two dead and others injured Wednesday morning.
Police continue investigating the wreck that left two dead and others injured Wednesday morning.
Maria Nicholson died at the scene. Twenty six year-old Donald Nicholson was charged with the murder of his aunt.
Maria Nicholson died at the scene. Twenty six year-old Donald Nicholson was charged with the murder of his aunt.
No weather problems for the Crewe of Columbus tonight. Tomorrow and Sunday, probably a problem. Revelers out at tonight’s parade were thankful for the perfect weather. With a wet forecast ahead for the weekend, Mobilians have mixed feelings. Some say if it rains on their parade, they’ll still be down here. Others say, not a chance.
No weather problems for the Crewe of Columbus tonight. Tomorrow and Sunday, probably a problem. Revelers out at tonight’s parade were thankful for the perfect weather. With a wet forecast ahead for the weekend, Mobilians have mixed feelings. Some say if it rains on their parade, they’ll still be down here. Others say, not a chance.
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?
Family, friends, students, and staff at Mary G. Montgomery High School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.
Family, friends, students, and staff at Mary G. Montgomery High School are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.
A member of the Order of Inca riding a float Friday, February 2, suffered a concussion and other medical problems after he was struck by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd.
A member of the Order of Inca riding a float Friday, February 2, suffered a concussion and other medical problems after he was struck by a rock thrown by someone in the crowd.
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.
Two more teens are behind bars, accused of stealing guns from police officers. FOX10 News has learned one gun, was taken right out of a Mobile Police officer's patrol car.
Two more teens are behind bars, accused of stealing guns from police officers. FOX10 News has learned one gun, was taken right out of a Mobile Police officer's patrol car.
Unfortunately, rain is likely to be a big nuisance as we try to roll into the prime of the Mardi Gras season. Rain will be possible Friday, Saturday, Joe Cain Sunday, Lundi Gras, and Mardi Gras day...
Unfortunately, rain is likely to be a big nuisance as we try to roll into the prime of the Mardi Gras season. Rain will be possible Friday, Saturday, Joe Cain Sunday, Lundi Gras, and Mardi Gras day...
Unfortunately, rain is likely to be a big issue as we try to roll into the prime of the Mardi Gras season. Rain will be likely Saturday, Joe Cain Sunday, and Lundi Gras....
Unfortunately, rain is likely to be a big issue as we try to roll into the prime of the Mardi Gras season. Rain will be likely Saturday, Joe Cain Sunday, and Lundi Gras....