LSU professor creates biodegradable Mardi Gras beads

Two people were killed and another injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.
Two people were killed and another injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of more than 11 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 led to the discovery of more than 11 pounds of meth hidden in the vehicle.
The victim's family says a man was shot in the leg around 9 p.m.
The victim's family says a man was shot in the leg around 9 p.m.
Ultra-processed foods are not known for their health qualities. We know this, yet it's hard to resist the doughnuts your kind colleague brought into the office. Now, research published Wednesday in the BMJ may give you at least a longer pause before you pick the pink one with sprinkles.
Ultra-processed foods are not known for their health qualities. We know this, yet it's hard to resist the doughnuts your kind colleague brought into the office. Now, research published Wednesday in the BMJ may give you at least a longer pause before you pick the pink one with sprinkles.
One sign poked fun at the Mayor's slogan, One Mobile
One sign poked fun at the Mayor's slogan, One Mobile
The City of Madison has finalized a deal for a new minor league baseball stadium that will be the future home of the BayBears.
The City of Madison has finalized a deal for a new minor league baseball stadium that will be the future home of the BayBears.
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...