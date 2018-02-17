Couple recreates Honeymoon in Mobile for their 69th wedding anniversary

For the second time in three months, a Prichard teenager is accused of committing a violent crime.
An East Alabama couple is retracing its steps, and celebrating 69 years of marriage in the Port City.
Derrick Brown said he's a sixth generation descendant of Cudjoe Lewis and is closely watching developments with the ship that could be the Clotilda.
There are definite differences in the types of resource officers hired by the Mobile County and Baldwin County school systems.
Investigators said the burglars are connected to several vehicle break-ins on Carnation Street off Airport Blvd.
The victim's family says a man was shot in the leg around 9 p.m.
Mobile Police say 41-year-old Donald Fulton was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after he fired on officers.
One sign poked fun at the Mayor's slogan, One Mobile
Mobile city officials say it would not only serve pleasure boaters, but also could promote ecotourism, and, possibly, lay the groundwork for ferry service to the Eastern Shore.
From morning to evening revelers painted the streets of Downtown Mobile with purple, green, and gold.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers.
Mobile Police have arrested the three men connected to the shooting on First Avenue and Main Street that occurred after the Trinity Gardens Parade ended Saturday.
Several vehicles burned Saturday morning on the Interstate 65 service road near the Prichard exit.
Organizers behind the Women's March, an anti-Trump and female empowerment protest, called for a 17-minute, nationwide walkout by teachers and students on March 14.
For the second time in three months, a Prichard teenager is accused of committing a violent crime.
A man has been sent to jail by the Greater Manchester Police after sending 600 homophobic, racist, and anti-Semitic tweets.
In a private Instagram group chat, confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz repeatedly espoused racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views and displayed an obsession with violence and guns.
A Daphne mother was upset after she said her son followed the rule, "if you see something, say something," and got suspended in the process.
Dubbed “Pigzilla,” this massive boar was seen outside an elementary school in Hong Kong munching on some leftovers it found inside a dumpster.
Police are looking for someone who's bombarded a lawyer by sending scores of pizzas to his office.
