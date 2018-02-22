Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say 33-year-old Michael Lawrence of Brewton was taken into custody Friday night following a lengthy police pursuit.
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.
The Daphne Elementary P.E. teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior with a second-grade student has retired with full benefits.
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
A Baldwin County man who delivers mail in Mobile is also a legendary DJ. During the week, he's Kennith Moore, but on the weekends and during his downtime he's DJ K-Rock. He's the DJ for one of the first female rap artist, MC Lyte.
Prosecutors say this case may very well become long and involved as more possible victims come forward.
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.
The Mobile Police Department announced the procession route for Officer Justin Billa which will follow the funeral service set for Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.
