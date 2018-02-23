2 teens arrested in connection to threats to school campuses

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say 33-year-old Michael Lawrence of Brewton was taken into custody Friday night following a lengthy police pursuit.
Burger King has been dethroned by Taco Bell as the Mexican-themed chain has become the fourth-largest fast food joint in America.
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.
Two major airlines. A cybersecurity firm. Six car rental brands. A home security company. An Omaha bank. Companies have scrambled to cut ties with the National Rifle Association over the past couple of days, and the list continued to grow into the weekend.
Nikolas Cruz had only recently moved in with a family friend weeks after his mother died when he reportedly called 911 to describe a tumultuous encounter with his new host.
The Daphne Elementary P.E. teacher under investigation for inappropriate behavior with a second-grade student has retired with full benefits.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
A Baldwin County man who delivers mail in Mobile is also a legendary DJ. During the week, he's Kennith Moore, but on the weekends and during his downtime he's DJ K-Rock. He's the DJ for one of the first female rap artist, MC Lyte.
A Kentucky teen who was taken from her home in December 2017 was found confined in a Saluda County bedroom and a 24-year-old man was arrested for her kidnapping.
A Friday crash near Gulf Shores claimed the life of a 85-year-old Wisconsin man, who was a passenger in one of the crash vehicles, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
