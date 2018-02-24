9-year-old Girl Scout collecting boxes of cookies for police - FOX10 News | WALA

9-year-old Girl Scout collecting boxes of cookies for police

Posted: Updated:
MOBILE, AL (WALA) -

The family of fallen hero Justin Billa and law enforcement across the Gulf Coast are seeing an overwhelming amount of support. This afternoon, we ran across a little girl who's hoping to put a smile on the faces of police at the 3rd precinct.

Nine-year-old Madison Williams says she saw our story Wednesday night with Officer Billa's commander at the 3rd precinct, Captain Douglas Parmenter. She says the story tugged at her heart and prompted her to help, the only way she knew how.

"I saw the captain. He was so upset, and I was watching videos of his family, and it was just heartbreaking to me so I went for it," said Madison.

If you're driving on Airport Boulevard, It looks like just another Girl Scout cookies stand. But there's a little more to this story. Little Madison is a pro at selling cookies. Last year she was the top seller in the region selling 2,150 boxes. Now she's using those skills for a bigger cause.

"I am honoring Police Officer Billa, and I'm donating boxes to the police station, and I'm just trying to support the community and his family," said Madison.

It's a small gesture of support that's sure to satisfy a sweet tooth, if nothing else. Madison is asking people to buy a box of cookies and put them in a box she's bringing to the 3rd precinct. Her goal is to raise 100 boxes and the crutches she's on won't stop her.

Madison's mom Samantha is her biggest supporter. She says the idea was her daughter's alone.

"It makes you proud. Especially in this day and time. You need more compassion so its a privilege to see her want to step up to help," said Williams.

Folks coming up to buy were more than willing to donate a box. After Officer Billa's tragic death, Williams says this has restored her faith in humanity.

"Its touching. Nothing's going to help the pain. I think as a community what we need to do now is show our support. Let our police officers know that we appreciate them," added Williams.

So if you see Madison standing on Airport Boulevard and Spring Station Road, where they're set up, waving, don't hesitate to stop.

"I'm just happy to be supporting the community. I'm just happy to be helping out," said Madison.

Madison's mom Samantha says they'll be back out tomorrow from 8 a.m. until dark and they'll be out again next weekend. She says they plan to reach out to the precinct to set up a time for Madison to bring the cookies some time after Officer Billa's funeral on Tuesday.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

FOX10 Newscast Livestream

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Florida shooting first responders describe moment they entered school

    Florida shooting first responders describe moment they entered school

    Sunday, February 25 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-02-25 13:37:50 GMT
    Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the Florida school shooting, after helping to rescue victims.Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the Florida school shooting, after helping to rescue victims.
    Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the Florida school shooting, after helping to rescue victims.Police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich recounts calling his wife and son, who were in the school on the day of the Florida school shooting, after helping to rescue victims.

    As more details emerge on the Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead, some of the first officers who rushed to the scene are sharing their accounts of the moment they first arrived.

    As more details emerge on the Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead, some of the first officers who rushed to the scene are sharing their accounts of the moment they first arrived.

  • Delta and United join list of companies to cut ties with the NRA

    Delta and United join list of companies to cut ties with the NRA

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:47 AM EST2018-02-24 16:47:57 GMT
    The National Rifle Association of America is a nonprofit organization which advocates for gun rights.The National Rifle Association of America is a nonprofit organization which advocates for gun rights.

    Two major airlines. A cybersecurity firm. Six car rental brands. A home security company. An Omaha bank. Companies have scrambled to cut ties with the National Rifle Association over the past couple of days, and the list continued to grow into the weekend. 

    Two major airlines. A cybersecurity firm. Six car rental brands. A home security company. An Omaha bank. Companies have scrambled to cut ties with the National Rifle Association over the past couple of days, and the list continued to grow into the weekend. 

  • Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life

    Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:42 AM EST2018-02-23 11:42:37 GMT

    His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.

    His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.