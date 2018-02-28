Dispatcher who made "End of Watch" call for Officer Billa says it was the hardest day of her career.

Hank Aaron Stadium is going to be glowing with support this weekend, and you're invited to come out and shine.
Hank Aaron Stadium is going to be glowing with support this weekend, and you're invited to come out and shine.
That's the word from officials with the Alabama Historical Commission, who say archaeologists will begin work Friday.
That's the word from officials with the Alabama Historical Commission, who say archaeologists will begin work Friday.
The wreck was recently exposed by unusually low tides and located by Ben Raines, a reporter for Al.com.
The wreck was recently exposed by unusually low tides and located by Ben Raines, a reporter for Al.com.
The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is hosting an event Friday night to raise money for Officer Justin Billa's family.
The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is hosting an event Friday night to raise money for Officer Justin Billa's family.
One of the powerful moments during yesterday's emotional goodbye to Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was the "End of Watch" call. This afternoon we sat down with the police dispatcher who made the call.
One of the powerful moments during yesterday's emotional goodbye to Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was the "End of Watch" call. This afternoon we sat down with the police dispatcher who made the call.
The city of Mobile is stepping up its fight against blighted properties. This week a public hearing was held for more than 50 houses.
The city of Mobile is stepping up its fight against blighted properties. This week a public hearing was held for more than 50 houses.
Some veterans transition back to civilian life and may need legal help. Legal Services Alabama is teaming up with Veterans Affairs to offer free legal help for our country's heroes.
Some veterans transition back to civilian life and may need legal help. Legal Services Alabama is teaming up with Veterans Affairs to offer free legal help for our country's heroes.
One requirement: the three teams submitting proposals must include an observation deck on the new bridge, likely close to shore on the west side of the span.
One requirement: the three teams submitting proposals must include an observation deck on the new bridge, likely close to shore on the west side of the span.
Alabama's election system is, and has been secure, according to Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill.
Alabama's election system is, and has been secure, according to Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill.
The company is ending ship repair operations in the Port City in June.
The company is ending ship repair operations in the Port City in June.
One of the powerful moments during yesterday's emotional goodbye to Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was the "End of Watch" call. This afternoon we sat down with the police dispatcher who made the call.
One of the powerful moments during yesterday's emotional goodbye to Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa was the "End of Watch" call. This afternoon we sat down with the police dispatcher who made the call.
The company is ending ship repair operations in the Port City in June.
The company is ending ship repair operations in the Port City in June.
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.
The Baldwin County Public School System is about to make some big security changes on every campus. School entry will soon be monitored. No more just walking in.
The Baldwin County Public School System is about to make some big security changes on every campus. School entry will soon be monitored. No more just walking in.
Erin Billa, the wife of slain Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa, posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning, the day after his funeral.
Erin Billa, the wife of slain Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa, posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning, the day after his funeral.
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.
A video of a brawl outside an apartment complex in Gulfport is making the rounds on social media and garnering the interest of police. It happened at Emerald Pines Apartments - a complex police say they frequently get called to.
On February 28, 2018, Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies assigned to the Special Operation Unit conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford F150 pulling a flatbed trailer eastbound on Interstate 10 at the 56-mile marker for no/ plainly visible tag.
On February 28, 2018, Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies assigned to the Special Operation Unit conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford F150 pulling a flatbed trailer eastbound on Interstate 10 at the 56-mile marker for no/ plainly visible tag.
Mobile Police want to find a 23 year old assault suspect, accused of brutally beating a 61 year old man so badly that the victim required two surgeries and was left with a metal plate in his face.
Mobile Police want to find a 23 year old assault suspect, accused of brutally beating a 61 year old man so badly that the victim required two surgeries and was left with a metal plate in his face.
Ralph Quinnie was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2014 murder of Selena Edwards, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's office.
Ralph Quinnie was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2014 murder of Selena Edwards, according to the Mobile County District Attorney's office.