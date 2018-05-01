Biloxi man accused of watching 13-year-old girl shower at resort - FOX10 News | WALA

Biloxi man accused of watching 13-year-old girl shower at resort

Posted: Updated:
By WALA Webstaff
William Edward Simmons William Edward Simmons
JACKSON COUNTY, MISS. (WALA) -

A 30-year-old Biloxi man indicted on charges of watching a 13-year-old girl take a shower at a resort in Latimer in August 2017 is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting bond.

William Edward Simmons was arrested Monday during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the arresting deputy discovered that Simmons was wanted on an indictment on two counts of voyeurism.

The indictment accuses Simmons of going into the women's shower room at Martin's Lake Resort while the girl was showering. 

Ezell said the deputy also found drugs in Simmons' car. He is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

FOX10 Newscast Livestream
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.