Biloxi man accused of watching 13-year-old girl shower at resort

In Alabama, day cares are able to apply for a license exemption if they are religious affiliated. However, a federal law went into effect in 2017, requiring all license-exempt day cares that receive federal funding to be inspected by the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Mobile Police on Tuesday are investigating an overnight homicide involving a teen, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the deadly bus crash in Baldwin County.
FOX10 News has learned the boy’s mother was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on unrelated charges, shortly after she told Saraland police her son was missing.
Kasey King-Petrellese told WNBC that the coyote appeared out of nowhere and bolted "like a cheetah" toward her daughter, Natalia, and 3-year-old son.
A 10-year-old boy was found dead inside a clothes dryer after playing hide-and-seek with his little brother at an apartment complex in Houston.
The owner of Burris Farm Markets located in Loxley and Orange Beach was arrested Friday on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.
When a North Carolina man tried to rob a 23-year-old woman, the woman pulled out her gun and opened fire.
One person is shot outside a local fast food restaurant and another victim shot several times in his apartment. Those are just two of several shootings over the weekend -- Mobile Police are investigating.
