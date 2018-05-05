Mother of teenager killed in tragic boating accident keeps his memory alive by giving back

Through the loss of a son in a boating accident, one mother keeps her son's legacy alive by giving back to the community.
Through the loss of a son in a boating accident, one mother keeps her son's legacy alive by giving back to the community.
A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he went on a two day, two county crime spree that started in Satsuma and ended in Bay Minette.
A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he went on a two day, two county crime spree that started in Satsuma and ended in Bay Minette.
In about a forty minute period investigators say the suspect (Stokes) stole a vehicle, a gun and shot multiple occupied cars and even at a hitchhiker.
In about a forty minute period investigators say the suspect (Stokes) stole a vehicle, a gun and shot multiple occupied cars and even at a hitchhiker.
Gulf Shores beach officials put up red flags in a warning to beach goers that water conditions are hazardous right now. This warning came just ahead of a busy weekend with the NCAA Beach Volleyball tournament.
Gulf Shores beach officials put up red flags in a warning to beach goers that water conditions are hazardous right now. This warning came just ahead of a busy weekend with the NCAA Beach Volleyball tournament.
The incident happened when the bus made a stop to pick up students on the way to school.
The incident happened when the bus made a stop to pick up students on the way to school.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler and the Baldwin County Board of Education announced the May 11 groundbreaking for the new Foley Elementary School.
Superintendent Eddie Tyler and the Baldwin County Board of Education announced the May 11 groundbreaking for the new Foley Elementary School.
Your child's school bus bursting into flames isn't a scenario you imagine when you send them off in the morning. But it happened in Mobile County in 2016 and again this year.
Your child's school bus bursting into flames isn't a scenario you imagine when you send them off in the morning. But it happened in Mobile County in 2016 and again this year.
From pepper jellies to pralines, the folks at Punta Clara Candy Kitchen have been cooking up these southern treats for decades.
From pepper jellies to pralines, the folks at Punta Clara Candy Kitchen have been cooking up these southern treats for decades.
A woman and her teenage niece are accused of beating up a student on a Spanish Fort school bus.
A woman and her teenage niece are accused of beating up a student on a Spanish Fort school bus.
While education will be a big part of the ongoing safety strategy, the purchase of The EMILY rescue buoy will address a need that Fort Morgan Fire Chief, Glenn Stevens knows won’t go away…distressed swimmers.
While education will be a big part of the ongoing safety strategy, the purchase of The EMILY rescue buoy will address a need that Fort Morgan Fire Chief, Glenn Stevens knows won’t go away…distressed swimmers.
A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.
A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News-- A local boy is being called a miracle after suffering severe brain trauma from a dune buggy accident. He came back to life after his parents signed to paperwork to donate his organs.
It's been nearly three weeks since Chikesia Clemons was arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland. Many people standing strongly behind her after her aggressive arrest was captured on video and shared thousands of times across social media.
It's been nearly three weeks since Chikesia Clemons was arrested at a Waffle House in Saraland. Many people standing strongly behind her after her aggressive arrest was captured on video and shared thousands of times across social media.
A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was allegedly stolen from her home by an Amazon delivery driver.
A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was allegedly stolen from her home by an Amazon delivery driver.
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor’s office, she discovered it wasn’t mucus leaking out of her nose, but brain fluid.
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor’s office, she discovered it wasn’t mucus leaking out of her nose, but brain fluid.
Mobile Police on Saturday arrested 19-year-old Brandon Sims and charged him with murder.
Mobile Police on Saturday arrested 19-year-old Brandon Sims and charged him with murder.
A women who allegedly stole items from multiple victims at area nursing homes was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday, according to the Mobile Police Department.
A women who allegedly stole items from multiple victims at area nursing homes was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday, according to the Mobile Police Department.
One in four women in the US are victims of domestic violence. It's a problem that's widespread both across the country and locally. Today in Mobile, a group of people held a "speak out" rally to remember those who have died, honor those who survived , and support those who are going through it now.
One in four women in the US are victims of domestic violence. It's a problem that's widespread both across the country and locally. Today in Mobile, a group of people held a "speak out" rally to remember those who have died, honor those who survived , and support those who are going through it now.
The parents of a freshman quarterback on the Davidson High School football team have pressed charges against four members of the school's football team following an alleged hazing incident at the school a week ago.
The parents of a freshman quarterback on the Davidson High School football team have pressed charges against four members of the school's football team following an alleged hazing incident at the school a week ago.
Through the loss of a son in a boating accident, one mother keeps her son's legacy alive by giving back to the community.
Through the loss of a son in a boating accident, one mother keeps her son's legacy alive by giving back to the community.