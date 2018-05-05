Mother of teenager killed in tragic boating accident keeps his memory alive by giving back

Through the loss of a son in a boating accident, one mother keeps her son's legacy alive by giving back to the community.

"Moments like this help me feel closer to Adam and I think about all of the things he would have been doing in the past three years and this just gives me a way to do the things that I think he would want to do," Adam Clark's mother, Angie Tew, said.

Family members say Adam Clark had a huge heart.

"He was just a remarkable young man and I would have said that even if he was standing here next to me today," Adam Clark's grandmother, Nita Seel said.

Giving back through the second annual "Live on Adam Derby Party" is one of the ways they keep his memory alive.

"It's hard to call it giving back when so much is been lost to begin with and just the very least we can do as friends of the family to support and give us much as we can to change some body's life and sadly it's not Adam's like that we are depositing into but if somebody can benefit from something so tragic then we're all for it," Family friend April Ashworth said.

The teenager was one of five who died after a storm caused the boat they were in to capsize during the Dauphin Island Regatta three years ago.

Inside the Fairhope Brewing Company, Adam's brother played songs he had written for Adam and Adam's family wore his favorite shoe as they took donations for St. Jude's Hospital.

Adam's grandmother said it helps ease the pain of losing him, just a little.

"We stick together a lot. We talk about him a lot and through events like this we memorialize him even more," Seel said.

Since his death, Adam's mother said they've received two special blessings, making events like this so important..

"This is Mabel and Thomas and they are Adam's little brother and sister. They were born in December and actually their due date was the same due date as Adam's due date and a lot of the things we do like this are to help carry on the memory for them as well," Tew said.

Through Saturday's fundraiser, the goal was to raise 25-hundred dollars for St. Jude's Hospital and anything extra will go toward purchasing calculators for a local high school.

