Baldwin Co. school bus driver arrested while transporting students under the influence

Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementary School wearing only a diaper.
Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementary School wearing only a diaper.
An Alabama man mistook a venomous Coral snake for a harmless Kingsnake.
Can you tell the difference?
An Alabama man mistook a venomous Coral snake for a harmless Kingsnake.
Can you tell the difference?
A Baldwin County school bus driver was arrested while transporting students home on Friday, May 11.
A Baldwin County school bus driver was arrested while transporting students home on Friday, May 11.
Baker High School self-reported a violation of AHSAA eligibility rules and removed its softball team from the South Regional Qualifier tournament.
Baker High School self-reported a violation of AHSAA eligibility rules and removed its softball team from the South Regional Qualifier tournament.
A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by running him down with her car in a jealous rage has been released from prison.
A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by running him down with her car in a jealous rage has been released from prison.
According to jail records, Fernando Billups was arrested tonight for domestic violence 3rd (harassing communication).
According to jail records, Fernando Billups was arrested tonight for domestic violence 3rd (harassing communication).
In January 2017, President Donald Trump accused the pharmaceutical industry of "getting away with murder" with high price increases, and promised to do something about it.
In January 2017, President Donald Trump accused the pharmaceutical industry of "getting away with murder" with high price increases, and promised to do something about it.
A pair of teenagers were arrested after police say they pulled a toy gun on a victim during a robbery.
A pair of teenagers were arrested after police say they pulled a toy gun on a victim during a robbery.
A Fairhope physician charged in connection to the overdose death of a famous guitarist is set to go on trial in federal court today in Mobile.
A Fairhope physician charged in connection to the overdose death of a famous guitarist is set to go on trial in federal court today in Mobile.
Most people, when they retire, get a gold watch. James Harrison deserves so much more than that.
Most people, when they retire, get a gold watch. James Harrison deserves so much more than that.