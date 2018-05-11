Baldwin Co. school bus driver arrested while transporting students under the influence

A Baldwin County school bus driver was arrested while transporting students home on Friday, May 11.

According to school system officials, the driver pulled over her bus in the Seminole area on Highway 90 and Browns Landing Friday afternoon.

The bus was in a small parking area when law enforcement showed up and arrested the driver. It is unknown at this moment why authorities arrived at the scene.

Baldwin County School officials say the driver of the bus, Vicki Lynn Patrick, was transporting 25 students. While most of the students are believed to attend Elsanor Elementary, some of the students attend Central Baldwin Middle School, Robertsdale High School and Robertsdale Elementary.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's office, Patrick reeked of the smell of a fermented beverage. They say she was extremely disoriented and could barely stand or answer questions.

Patrick was evaluated by a med unit and then placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI. Patrick has been transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center where she will be held pending a bond hearing Monday. She is currently charged with DUI and Reckless Endangerment.

According to Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler, Patrick's blood alcohol level was 15 times over the accepted limit for school bus drivers.

We're told a principal at South Baldwin Career for Technology was driving past the scene and stopped. He ended up taking all the students home.

