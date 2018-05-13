Mobile baby battling rare eye disorder

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Police have not identified the suspect.
Bilateral Peters Anomaly is a rare disorder, only affecting around 3 out of every 100,000 babies. Because of it, Shaelie McCulland is nearly blind.
Family and friends of 27-year-old Leila Smith remembered her in a memorial. Smith's mother Tressa Norwood said the plan was to come together and plant a tree where Leila's body was found. Smith was killed in March 2018 and found in dead in her car in North Mobile.
Firefighters demonstrated the proper way to put out grease fires and demonstrated how they rescue motorists trapped in vehicles during the 2018 Mobile Fire Safety Expo in Trinity Gardens.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has selected former councilman John Peavy to be the city's senior director of public works.
An Alabama man mistook a venomous Coral snake for a harmless Kingsnake.
Can you tell the difference?
Hank was an explosive detection dog who served multiple tours in Kuwait.
The spring commencement exercises were Thursday night at the Mobile Convention Center. The commencement speaker was Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden.
A van was hit by a Mobile Police cruiser during a reported high speed chase at Ramsey Road and Hwy 90 in Grand Bay on Thursday.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson delivered the State of the City Address Thursday afternoon.
Vicki Patrick, 58, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment. She's in the Baldwin County jail with no bond.
Mobile Fire-Rescue are on the scene of a fire on I-10 Texas Street and Canal were a tanker truck has overturned.
Newly-released surveillance footage shows a police officer beating up his 14-year-old daughter inside her school’s main office.
A mother who was feeling down on Mother’s Day and went to a Ruby Tuesday to eat by herself said she has never felt so special after the staff went above and beyond for her. Barbara Foy’s Mother’s Day didn’t start out great; she didn’t get a call from her son, who she says hasn’t called her for some time.
A story you'll see only on FOX10 News – a local man who says he almost died from the flu is now back home and recovering.
A second black Yale University student has alleged that the same white student whom officers admonished this week for reporting a black student asleep in a dorm common room called police months ago to report his presence in the building.
A 3-year-old girl was killed after investigators said she was severely beaten at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.
According to Spanish Fort Police Chief, David Edgar, officers attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation shortly before 8:00 a.m. this morning on Highway 31 after the car made an improper pass in the turning lane.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Police have not identified the suspect.
A school bus driver from Baldwin County, Alabama was arrested for DUI while she was taking students home Friday.
