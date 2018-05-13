Mobile baby battling rare eye disorder

If you take a glance at Shaelie McCulland, she looks like a typical, healthy, three-month-old. But, when she was born, Shaelie's mother instantly noticed something wrong with her eyes.

"Both of her eyes were cloudy the doctor came out there and evaluated her and he diagnosed her with bilateral peters anomaly," Shaelie's mother Shelbie Workman said.

Bilateral Peters Anomaly is a rare disorder, only affecting around 3 out of every 100,000 babies. Because of it, Shaelie is blind in one eye and can barely see out of the other.

"She means the world to me. I love her with all my heart. If I could give her my eyes, I would give her my eyes," Shaelie's grandmother, Evelyn McCulland said.

According to a doctor in Birmingham, there's a 70% chance a transplant will give Shaelie eye sight very soon.

"She's going to have to have a cornea transplant and that is the only way that it will correct her vision and if she doesn't have it now then she could probably be blind for the rest of her life," Workman said.

For now, the family is loving on their three-month-old as much as possible and clinging to their faith to see them through.

"Knowing my baby will have to go through something like this it really hurts you, and as a mother, you don't want to see your child go through something like this. I have faith and I believe in God and he will heal her. She's still perfect in my eyes," Workman said.

Insurance pays for some, but not all of the $15,000 procedure. You can donate on the family's GoFundMe account.