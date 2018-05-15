Seniors say no hot meals for 3 weeks at community center

Police say two juveniles are charged with burglary and arson after breaking into a home Saturday afternoon. Neighbors say the home belongs to an elderly couple.
Today, May 15, 2018, Lt. Paul Bailey was arrested and charged with Rape 1st, Rape 2nd, Sodomy 2nd and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse.
Mobile Police seem to prefer SUVs to cars for their officers, so the department wants to buy more of them.
An 83-year-old woman says the community center she depends on hasn't provided a hot meal in three weeks.
A driver was ejected from their vehicle after a head-on collision on Georgetown-Chunchula Road.
FOX10 News is committed to tracking your tax dollars. Our latest investigation shows millions of dollars are being poured into healthcare for criminals behind bars, across the state and here in the Port City.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said a couple who recently lost custody of their children are wanted for questioning in their disappearance.
It's your chance to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies.
Mobile Police charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting on Luckie Avenue Monday morning.
Mobile Police arrested two juveniles on burglary and arson charges.
A man and woman sacrificed their lives to save a toddler from drowning in the ocean off Georgia’s coast on Mother’s Day.
Foley Police say thanks to your tips, they've identified three women connected to two different “Caught in the Act" segments we did last month.
A group of high school students in Wisconsin pulled off their senior prank so well that even police officers were impressed.
Today, May 15, 2018, Lt. Paul Bailey was arrested and charged with Rape 1st, Rape 2nd, Sodomy 2nd and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse.
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.
A robber got shot trying to steal from a Memphis man at McDonald's, according to Memphis Police Department.
A driver was ejected from their vehicle after a head-on collision on Georgetown-Chunchula Road.
A two-vehicle crash at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, has claimed the life of a Atmore woman and injured another.
A Cottontown woman has been arrested on child abuse and murder charges in connection with the death of a toddler she was babysitting.
The investigation uncovered approximately 441 grams of cocaine, 22 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), 26 dosage units of Tramadol, 8 grams of marijuana, assorted narcotics paraphernalia and a handgun.
