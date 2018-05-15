Seniors say no hot meals for 3 weeks at community center

An 83-year-old woman says the community center she depends on hasn't provided a hot meal in three weeks.

Lula Scott Jones told the Mobile City Council the forty or so senior citizens who are served by the Senior Activities for Independent Living program, or S.A.I.L, at the Sullivan Community Center, aren't getting hot meals for lunch.

Jones said, "For three weeks, there have been no hot meals and, one week, there was no meals at all."

Jones said the cold meals were bologna sandwiches. She also said seniors haven't been able to take field trips in about a month because there was no bus driver.

Another woman we talked to at the center, Rosalind Fairgood Malone, told a similar story.

Malone said, "We haven't been able to go places. People that are normally picked up are not being picked up to go to the center."

Malone said this was the second time in three years the center has had personnel problems that stopped programs.

Mobile City Council Vice-President Levon Manzie said, "For many seniors in that community, that probably is the only hot, nutritious meal that they are going to see."

Manzie said he's aware of the problems.

He said, "The leadership there at the Thomas Sullivan Center in relation to the S.A.I.L. program is being changed out. The driver is not in place."

Manzie said the Stimpson Administration is working on the issue.

He said, "The administration has assured me that they've hired a new leader for the S.A.I.L. program, that a new driver will be in place, hopefully, in short order."

Malone said the center did provide the first hot meal in three weeks Monday.

Manzie said he understands it takes time for the administration to find the appropriate person to fill positions.

FOX10 News has reached out to the Stimpson Administration to find out more about the issue, and we're waiting to hear back.

