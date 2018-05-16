Elderly Gulfport woman killed in pit bull attack; dog owner arrested

Gulfport Police said an elderly woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls Wednesday morning.

The attack happened just before 8 a.m. on Deidra Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 75-year-old victim dead.

“We heard a cry, a scream…There was pieces of clothing and stuff all in the front yard… I hit the floor when I found out it was her,” said next door neighbor Diana Jones. “She had a lot of love in her heart."

Investigators said the woman was on a walk when she opened a gate into a fenced yard of a neighbor. While in the yard, police said two pit bulls attacked her.

Her family has identified her as Georgia Ruth Morgan, known around the neighborhood as "the can lady." She collected people’s cans to donate money to her church, so she roamed the neighborhood almost every day. And in the same way she was well-known on that street, so were the pit bulls.

The dog owner, 32-year-old Emily Craft, surrendered the pit bulls to Gulfport Animal Control after the attack. She was later arrested on charges unrelated to the deadly dog attack. Those charges are Dog at Large, and Vicious Animal. Police said Craft's arrest stems from an incident that happened in July 2017. In that case, police said Craft's pit bulls attacked another dog on Deidra Court.

That dog, was Jones', the same next door neighbor who saw the aftermath of Wednesday's attack, quoted above. She said her dog has been attacked by the pit bulls more than once, but the first time, she didn't press charges.

She told us, Craft's pit bulls have always been aggressive.

“They would get through here [the fence], and they was crawling under the fence.”

And just like Jones and other neighbors, Morgan’s family is in shock too.

“It was horrific, it was just terrible to see that call that, that had happened to her. It’s terrible, I mean she was such a sweet lady…she loved the Lord, and her family,” the victim's niece, Laquita Maxwell told FOX10 News.

Wednesday's dog attack is still under investigation and no charges for that incident have been filed.

