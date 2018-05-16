Elderly Gulfport woman killed in pit bull attack; dog owner arrested

Fishermen on the Gulf State Park Pier say they're fed up with sharks stealing their fish, and they believe the problem is getting worse. We wanted to find if there really is an increase in the local shark population.
Mobile Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery and carjacking. It happened Wednesday at 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sage Avenue.
A New York couple made the discovery of a lifetime after they found a hidden safe filled with cash and jewels in their backyard.
Gulfport Police said an elderly woman was killed by two pit bulls Wednesday morning.
An 83-year-old woman says the community center she depends on hasn't provided a hot meal in three weeks.
Emory Ellis was hungry so he went to Burger King one morning in 2015. But instead of breakfast, Ellis got a ride to the police station.
The Elberta Police Department in Baldwin County is asking the public to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Steve Keszthelyi.
A school bus taking children on a field trip to a New Jersey historic site collided with a dump truck Thursday, ripping the bus apart and killing a teacher and student.
When it comes to academics, Baker High School senior Kaycee Tate is kind of a big deal. She received close to half a million dollars in scholarships from different schools, scored a 33 on her ACT and she's Baker High's valedictorian.
Over the years things change, but for the past two decades at Daphne High School one thing has remained the same.
