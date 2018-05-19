Community cries for peace in stop the violence and bullying rall - FOX10 News | WALA

Community cries for peace in stop the violence and bullying rally

Posted: Updated:
MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WALA) -

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said they're committed to fighting crime after a violent year in the Port City so far.
Saturday, the community joined that fight.

Davona Tinsley knows all too well the devastation of domestic violence. She said, "Ladies just know your worth, know your worth. And men, love the ladies. Don't kill them. Don't leave the children here without their mother."  

In 2014, Tinsley's daughter Satori Richardson was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Tinsley speaks at community events like Saturday's "Stop the Violence and Bullying Rally" to hopefully prevent it from happening to someone else.

"It's going to take all of us to just get out here and try to save the young people to make them aware of the seriousness of violence," Tinsley said.

William Murphy organized the event at Walsh Park.

"Our parents, us as parents were not watching our homes the way we should, paying attention to our kids and showing them that we love them." 

Through music, food, and family fun, Murphy and other community activists hope to influence kids at an early age to think before they do something that could affect the rest of their life. 
"Think about the impact that it's going to have on everybody. Not just you, but your entire family, the entire community. 

Former University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboy, Sherman Williams, was also at the rally.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

FOX10 Newscast Livestream

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family on edge after gunshots fly through home injuring elderly woman

    Family on edge after gunshots fly through home injuring elderly woman

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-05-20 02:38:11 GMT

    A family in Prichard is on edge after bullets came flying through their neighboring homes Friday night. Prichard Police say the bullets came from an unrelated shooting on the corner of A Street and Sweeney's Lane.

    A family in Prichard is on edge after bullets came flying through their neighboring homes Friday night. Prichard Police say the bullets came from an unrelated shooting on the corner of A Street and Sweeney's Lane.

  • McDonald’s customer claims he found bleach pod in drink

    McDonald’s customer claims he found bleach pod in drink

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:02:39 GMT
    (Photo: WJXT via CNN)(Photo: WJXT via CNN)
    (Photo: WJXT via CNN)(Photo: WJXT via CNN)

    A Florida man claims he found a bleach pod in his McDonald’s soft drink after telling an employee he received the wrong-sized cup.

    A Florida man claims he found a bleach pod in his McDonald’s soft drink after telling an employee he received the wrong-sized cup.

  • Cougar kills mountain biker, injures another near Seattle

    Cougar kills mountain biker, injures another near Seattle

    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-05-20 11:59:13 GMT
    This undated file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion. (National Park Service via AP, File)This undated file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion. (National Park Service via AP, File)
    This undated file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion. (National Park Service via AP, File)This undated file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a mountain lion. (National Park Service via AP, File)

    Two friends were attacked by a cougar on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles east of Seattle. The attack killed one of the men and left the second hospitalized.

    Two friends were attacked by a cougar on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles east of Seattle. The attack killed one of the men and left the second hospitalized.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX10TV.com

News

Weather

Live Streaming Video

About FOX10

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.