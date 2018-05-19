Community cries for peace in stop the violence and bullying rally

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said they're committed to fighting crime after a violent year in the Port City so far. Saturday, the community joined that fight.
A family in Prichard is on edge after bullets came flying through their neighboring homes Friday night. Prichard Police say the bullets came from an unrelated shooting on the corner of A Street and Sweeney's Lane.
Fox10 held its second free shred event of the spring Saturday.
Fox10 held its second free shred event of the spring Saturday.
A local delegation just got back from Washington meeting with staff members from President Trump's office and the office of the Secretary of Transportation trying to get federal money for the new Mobile River Bridge.
University of South Alabama Police said one of their officers was assaulted Wednesday evening.
On the agenda of the Mobile City Planning Commission Thursday was a proposal that would pave the way to build a car wash at the site of the old Graf Dairy farm on Dauphin Street near Sage Avenue.
From former dairy farm, to proposed car wash, some people in Midtown are upset about a new proposal for land near Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue.
When it comes to academics, Baker High School senior Kaycee Tate is kind of a big deal. She received close to half a million dollars in scholarships from different schools, scored a 33 on her ACT and she's Baker High's valedictorian.
Police say two juveniles are charged with burglary and arson after breaking into a home Saturday afternoon. Neighbors say the home belongs to an elderly couple.
Today, May 15, 2018, Lt. Paul Bailey was arrested and charged with Rape 1st, Rape 2nd, Sodomy 2nd and 2 counts of Sexual Abuse.
A Florida man claims he found a bleach pod in his McDonald’s soft drink after telling an employee he received the wrong-sized cup.
Two friends were attacked by a cougar on a morning mountain bike ride 30 miles east of Seattle. The attack killed one of the men and left the second hospitalized.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were married in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
A South Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.
The suspect in the Texas school shooting began his attack by firing a shotgun through an art classroom door, shattering a glass pane and sending panicked students to the entryway to block him from getting inside, witnesses said.
U.S. regulators Thursday approved the first drug designed to prevent chronic migraines.
A 54-year-old woman is charged with two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapons after storming into a BP gas station and threatening the clerk with a machete Tuesday morning.
She may be marrying a prince today, but that doesn't make Meghan Markle a princess -- Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan ahead of their wedding Saturday.
Police in South Texas say a 7-month-old girl has died after being left in a parked car amid triple-digit temperatures.
