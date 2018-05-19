Community cries for peace in stop the violence and bullying rally

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said they're committed to fighting crime after a violent year in the Port City so far.

Saturday, the community joined that fight.

Davona Tinsley knows all too well the devastation of domestic violence. She said, "Ladies just know your worth, know your worth. And men, love the ladies. Don't kill them. Don't leave the children here without their mother."

In 2014, Tinsley's daughter Satori Richardson was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Tinsley speaks at community events like Saturday's "Stop the Violence and Bullying Rally" to hopefully prevent it from happening to someone else.

"It's going to take all of us to just get out here and try to save the young people to make them aware of the seriousness of violence," Tinsley said.

William Murphy organized the event at Walsh Park.

"Our parents, us as parents were not watching our homes the way we should, paying attention to our kids and showing them that we love them."

Through music, food, and family fun, Murphy and other community activists hope to influence kids at an early age to think before they do something that could affect the rest of their life.

"Think about the impact that it's going to have on everybody. Not just you, but your entire family, the entire community.

Former University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboy, Sherman Williams, was also at the rally.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.