Woman donates kidney so friend and co-worker can receive kidney transplant

The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County -- 58-year-old Richard Stewart -- was arrested Tuesday on a new sex abuse charge.
The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County -- 58-year-old Richard Stewart -- was arrested Tuesday on a new sex abuse charge.
It’s been a journey of more than a year to become qualified as a donor and it was just a week ago that the phone call came that there is a match for all parties.
It’s been a journey of more than a year to become qualified as a donor and it was just a week ago that the phone call came that there is a match for all parties.
District Attorney Robert Wilters revealed that the two officers who shot and killed Sanders Surber were not wearing their body cameras, but a dash camera did capture the final moments.
District Attorney Robert Wilters revealed that the two officers who shot and killed Sanders Surber were not wearing their body cameras, but a dash camera did capture the final moments.
Still no sign of a rabid fox in a Spanish Fort neighborhood that attacked a man Monday afternoon. It has neighbors there, and all over the Eastern Shore, on high alert.
Still no sign of a rabid fox in a Spanish Fort neighborhood that attacked a man Monday afternoon. It has neighbors there, and all over the Eastern Shore, on high alert.
While having two incidents so close together is strange, wildlife officials say it’s not uncommon to see diseases like rabies and distemper manifest this time of year.
While having two incidents so close together is strange, wildlife officials say it’s not uncommon to see diseases like rabies and distemper manifest this time of year.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Mobile to announce the formation of a cybercrime task force.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall came to Mobile to announce the formation of a cybercrime task force.
Spanish Fort Police said a man was attacked by a fox Monday afternoon. Police Chief David Edgar said the man was attacked twice around 4 p.m. in Spanish Fort Estates.
Spanish Fort Police said a man was attacked by a fox Monday afternoon. Police Chief David Edgar said the man was attacked twice around 4 p.m. in Spanish Fort Estates.
Fairhope Police said a man who was golfing at Rock Creek Golf Club was bitten by a wild fox Sunday afternoon.
Fairhope Police said a man who was golfing at Rock Creek Golf Club was bitten by a wild fox Sunday afternoon.
Teaching elementary school children was his calling and he said there’s much about it he’ll miss.
Teaching elementary school children was his calling and he said there’s much about it he’ll miss.
As the current school year comes to an end, Baldwin County Public Schools are already preparing for next year.
As the current school year comes to an end, Baldwin County Public Schools are already preparing for next year.
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.
Mobile Police arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting on North Lafayette Street.
Mobile Police arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting on North Lafayette Street.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
A believed suspect in a Santa Rosa Beach murder is deceased.
A believed suspect in a Santa Rosa Beach murder is deceased.
The net worth of a typical family headed by someone born in the 1980s was 34% below what was expected, according to a new Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis study titled "A Lost Generation?"
The net worth of a typical family headed by someone born in the 1980s was 34% below what was expected, according to a new Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis study titled "A Lost Generation?"
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.
New details about the discovery of the San Jose were released on Monday with permission from the agencies involved in the search, including the Colombian government.
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.
A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.
District Attorney Robert Wilters revealed that the two officers who shot and killed Sanders Surber were not wearing their body cameras, but a dash camera did capture the final moments.
District Attorney Robert Wilters revealed that the two officers who shot and killed Sanders Surber were not wearing their body cameras, but a dash camera did capture the final moments.
The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County -- 58-year-old Richard Stewart -- was arrested Tuesday on a new sex abuse charge.
The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County -- 58-year-old Richard Stewart -- was arrested Tuesday on a new sex abuse charge.
The rapid spread of vaping was highlighted by a 2016 report from the US surgeon general that cited a 900% increase in e-cigarette use by high school students from 2011 to 2015.
The rapid spread of vaping was highlighted by a 2016 report from the US surgeon general that cited a 900% increase in e-cigarette use by high school students from 2011 to 2015.