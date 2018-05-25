Mother charged with child abuse after 13-month-old found dead in Roberstdale

27-year-old Jordan Rice is charged with aggravated child abuse after her 13-month-old child was found dead. (Photo courtesy BCSO)

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a 1-year-old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

According to Sheriff Mack, in the evening of May 24, officers responded to a call in Robertsdale of a "1-year-old child found deceased in a recreational vehicle-type trailer off of Patterson Road near the Styx River community."

Deputies found 13-month-old, Violet Rice in a small chair on the floor of the RV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other children were also in the vehicle with the deceased child. They were identified as siblings ages 3 and 6.

According to Sheriff Mack, at the conclusion of the investigation, Violet's mother, 27-year-old Jordan Rice, was charged with aggravated child abuse and arrested.

The two other children on the scene were taken into custody by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

"Because of the elements of the scene we are treating this case as an abusive-type situation," Mack said. "In 33 years of law enforcement, this is one of the most horrific child deaths that I have personally seen."

The charge Rice faces is a Class A felony which is defined as the willful mis-treatment of a child on more than one occasion. DA Bob Wilters says this appears to be the appropriate charge.

"Once we have finished with the investigation, the case will be presented to a grand jury and they will determine whether or not those charges are appropriate and if there is enough evidence to indict," Wilters said.

The charges could be upgraded before then.

No one is currently charged with the child's death because the autopsy has not been completed.

