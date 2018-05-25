Mother charged with child abuse after 13-month-old found dead in Roberstdale

FOX10 News talked to visitors in Gulf Shores Saturday about whether Alberto caused them to change their vacation plans.
Baldwin County Sheriff Office investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a 1-year-old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
The Baldwin County Highway Department is getting ready for the possibility of heavy rains and road closures because of it.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took time Friday morning to honor its canine deputies, past and present.
An escaped inmate who slipped out of a correctional facility in Childersburg in north-central Alabama is the same man who authorities say rammed a police vehicle and fired at officers in Summerdale in south Alabama late last year.
Established in 1987, the Baldwin County Heritage Museum was the dream of a group of private citizens who wanted to preserve the county’s place in history.
People in the river communities in Baldwin County are getting prepared for the possibility of flooding rain. Keeping a close eye on the forecast but getting prepared for the worst.
The owner of Burris Farm Market in Baldwin County -- 58-year-old Richard Stewart -- was arrested Tuesday on a new sex abuse charge.
It’s been a journey of more than a year to become qualified as a donor and it was just a week ago that the phone call came that there is a match for all parties.
District Attorney Robert Wilters revealed that the two officers who shot and killed Sanders Surber were not wearing their body cameras, but a dash camera did capture the final moments.
Baldwin County Sheriff Office investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a 1-year-old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Alberto is strengthening as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Carnival Cruises is making some changes to the itinerary due to the potential for a subtropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. ...
The tropical system moving in is threatening to wash out one of the busiest weekends along the gulf coast. With a calm day along Gulf Shores beaches, many people are finding it hard to believe it can all take a dramatic turn, especially out-of-towners.
Alberto is even altering the course of the Mobile based Carnival cruise ship "Fantasy." The ship set sail yesterday afternoon but it's not headed to its original destination of Cozumel, Mexico. Carnival officials tell us the Fantasy will be making its stop in Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico.
The Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old Samuel Haiden Simmons has been canceled after he was found safe Friday evening.
As the video continues, the lava consumes everything in its path, including small trees and the home itself, as smoke and flames start to appear where the lava has made contact.
A boy's parents are grateful their son is safe after he was able to fend off a man who was attempting to kidnap him.
FOX10 News Investigates is getting to the bottom of a controversial deputy-involved shooting in Washington County, a shooting that has divided the county since it happened three years ago.
