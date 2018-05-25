Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Alberto is strengthening as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
FOX10 News Investigates is getting to the bottom of a controversial deputy-involved shooting in Washington County, a shooting that has divided the county since it happened three years ago.
Baldwin County Sheriff Office investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a 1-year-old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
William Anthony Moss and Janet Ringer have been arrested and preliminarily charged with neglect resulting in death, which is a felony.
Officials say they are not filing charges at this time against the parents whose newly adopted child died in a hot car in East Nashville on Wednesday.
Talk about gunning the engine.
For the first time in the hospital's 98-year history, quadruplets were born at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest on May 21.
Another fox attack on the eastern shore; the second one in the same Spanish Fort neighborhood, and the fourth in Baldwin County in just five days. This time, a dog was bitten in a backyard.
Mobile Pastor Alvin McNeil was sentenced by Judge John Lockett to 30 years for rape 1st and an additional 20 years for the sexual abuse of a different child on Thursday, May 24.
