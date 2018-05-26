Mobile County prepares for Subtropical Storm Alberto

It was the calm before the storm Saturday afternoon. Many Mobile folks said they're not too worried about Subtropical Storm Alberto. But, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency officials warn that the time to prepare is passing.
People taking advantage of the good weather on Dauphin Island ahead of a stormy Memorial Day weekend.
The Wave Transit System in Mobile said it will not operate bus or transit services Monday due to the Tropical Storm Warning.
Alberto is even altering the course of the Mobile based Carnival cruise ship "Fantasy." The ship set sail yesterday afternoon but it's not headed to its original destination of Cozumel, Mexico. Carnival officials tell us the Fantasy will be making its stop in Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico.
Parkway Drive near Dog River was flooded during Hurricane Nate, and one woman had to be rescued from her home by firefighters.
Mobile Police have charged a teenager in the shooting death of Anesa Baker. She's the 15-year-old girl who was shot during a teen party at The Grand Hall.
The City of Saraland is preparing for the possibility of heavy rain this weekend.
Mobile Police said a teenager is responsible for an armed home invasion.
The possibility of flooding rain coming our way could ruin a lot of Memorial Day weekend plans. Dauphin island has a full weekend of events set but while they're optimistic, they're still getting prepared for the potential risks the storms could bring.
Mobile Police arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting on North Lafayette Street.
The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach said Sunday's Dave Matthews Band concert has been postponed due to Subtropical Storm Alberto.
Baldwin County Sheriff Office investigators are currently working a child death investigation of a 1-year-old in which the mother of the child has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.
Police in Jackson, Alabama released details about a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning.
Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move through the Gulf and could bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter.
A Florida woman is alive thanks to another driver who tried frantically to get her to pull over seconds before her car burst into flames.
A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.
