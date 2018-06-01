16-year-old leads police on chase in stolen vehicle

Patrick Hill with BaySide Charters in Fairhope snapped these bizarre pictures of a bear swimming in the bay.
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.
The Walmart Mobile Import Distribution Center will host its second job fair this Saturday, June 2.
Authorities are on the scene of a shooting on Page Avenue where we're told two people have suffered gunshot wounds.
Parents are outraged after their son was attacked by a group of students at school. This beating was also caught on cell phone video. It happened last week at Escambia County High School in Atmore.
A Georgia couple lost custody of their 15-year-old son after they allowed the teen to smoke marijuana to treat his seizures.
The home of an elderly woman and her daughter was severely damaged by fire last night in West Mobile. The tragedy hit the homeowners hard, but their neighbors are stepping in to help.
City of Fairhope officials confirmed that after 36 years of service to the city, Police Chief Joseph Petties will be retiring on July 1.
Nick Saban and the University of Alabama football team are known for their meticulous preparation going into a game. But on Thursday, the Crimson Tide head coach and some of his players -- including Tua Tagovailoa -- weren’t prepared for their toughest opposition of all: Being stranded in the middle of a lake.
