Youth groups bring march for justice and vote rally to downtown Mobile

It was a full day for several groups of young people in the Port City Saturday. Just ahead of election day, the Order of Dove held a march and rally with a two-fold purchase.
It was a full day for several groups of young people in the Port City Saturday. Just ahead of election day, the Order of Dove held a march and rally with a two-fold purchase.
Citronelle residents are stunned a shooting in broad daylight happened in their small town. Friday afternoon, witnesses said a young, black man opened fire outside the town's only grocery store.
Citronelle residents are stunned a shooting in broad daylight happened in their small town. Friday afternoon, witnesses said a young, black man opened fire outside the town's only grocery store.
The home of an elderly woman and her daughter was severely damaged by fire last night in West Mobile. The tragedy hit the homeowners hard, but their neighbors are stepping in to help.
The home of an elderly woman and her daughter was severely damaged by fire last night in West Mobile. The tragedy hit the homeowners hard, but their neighbors are stepping in to help.
The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees this morning unanimously approved the construction of an on-campus football stadium.
The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees this morning unanimously approved the construction of an on-campus football stadium.
The Mobile County Public School System is in the for-profit business of renting out its facilities, but one local business owner worried she was almost overcharged.
The Mobile County Public School System is in the for-profit business of renting out its facilities, but one local business owner worried she was almost overcharged.
The senator was the keynote speaker at the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Gala
The senator was the keynote speaker at the 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile Gala.
Mobile Police said a crash ended with the suspect wrecking a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Mobile Police said a crash ended with the suspect wrecking a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Join the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on World Oceans' day to learn how you can be a protector of our environment.
Join the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on World Oceans' day to learn how you can be a protector of our environment.
The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Friday on approving the construction of an on-campus football stadium.
The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Friday on approving the construction of an on-campus football stadium.
Citronelle residents are stunned a shooting in broad daylight happened in their small town. Friday afternoon, witnesses said a young, black man opened fire outside the town's only grocery store.
Citronelle residents are stunned a shooting in broad daylight happened in their small town. Friday afternoon, witnesses said a young, black man opened fire outside the town's only grocery store.
A 13-year-old Texas girl is accused in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old friend during an argument.
A 13-year-old Texas girl is accused in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old friend during an argument.
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.
Patrick Hill with BaySide Charters in Fairhope snapped these bizarre pictures of a bear swimming in the bay.
Patrick Hill with BaySide Charters in Fairhope snapped these bizarre pictures of a bear swimming in the bay.
A dog being flown by Delta Air Lines from Phoenix to Newark, New Jersey, died during the trip, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.
A dog being flown by Delta Air Lines from Phoenix to Newark, New Jersey, died during the trip, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.
First lady Melania Trump isn't accompanying the President to Camp David this weekend, marking the 23rd day since she was last seen publicly.
First lady Melania Trump isn't accompanying the President to Camp David this weekend, marking the 23rd day since she was last seen publicly.
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.
Late Saturday night, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of an electrical fire at Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Africatown Boulevard.
Late Saturday night, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of an electrical fire at Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Africatown Boulevard.