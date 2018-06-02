Youth groups bring march for justice and vote rally to downtown Mobile

It was a full day for several groups of young people in the Port City Saturday. Just ahead of election day, the Order of Dove held a march and rally with a two-fold purchase.

They dubbed it a Get out the Vote and Stand for Justice March and Rally. It's a reminder to vote, just ahead of Tuesday's elections and a call to end crime after so much violence in the port city.

Jazz tunes, crawfish, cards, all the right ingredients for a summer cook-out. But this party had a purpose.

"We're trying to help bring some kind of sense of peace back to our city," said Community Activist Veto Resurrected with the White Flag Movement.

"The adults are going to have to get out and vote on their behalf that's when the slogan came out "vote for our lives," Councilman Lorenzo Martin, the organizer said.

Several groups of young people were involved in the movement. Many of them, from the Order of Doves Mardi Gras crew royal court.

"Its important to me because we need a voice," said 16-year-old David Wallace, a member of the court.

Their voices didn't stay in the small lot they were in, they brought it through downtown mobile. Dozens of youth marched from Broad street down to Bienville Square. Some carrying vote signs and others with white flags up to end violence. Either way their voices were loud and clear.

"If you want to send a message, send a message by going out and demonstrating what you believe in and what you think should be done," said Martin.

The day ended with a rally in Bienville square and encouraging words from community leaders. Although many of the youth won't be able to vote this time around, they say they'll be ready whenever that time comes.

"So we can get the word out on what, what we need done," said Wallace.

Election day is this Tuesday, June 5. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

All content © 2018, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.