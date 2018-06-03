Mobile woman says cemetery moved her mother's gravesite

Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed on St. Stephens Road Tuesday afternoon as 23-year-old Gerald Morris.
Police believe two men stole a car from a car lot in Mobile, drove it to Theodore, rammed it into a pawn shop, where they stole BB guns, then drove it down to another car dealership where they ransacked the office before police showed up.
A Mobile Police Department captain is under investigation, but officials won't say why.
Police said the victim was attacked in the RSA Tower parking garage on Water Street.
Former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones handily won the Democratic nomination for the state representative's seat from House District 99.
He now faces Republican Charles Talbert in the general election.
The University of South Alabama's Travis Swaggerty was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Major League Baseball draft.
Citronelle residents are stunned a shooting in broad daylight happened in their small town. Friday afternoon, witnesses said a young, black man opened fire outside the town's only grocery store.
A little-known state law is affecting some local folks in the upcoming primary election.
Imagine going to the cemetery to visit your lost loved one and not being able to find the gravesite. That's what happened to one Mobile woman, now her and her sisters want answers.
More than 150 bikers from across the Southeast gathered Sunday in Saraland to support Waffle House and police officers.
Pensacola Police said two people, including a child, were killed Wednesday night after they were hit by a speeding car.
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Command Division on Tuesday received a complaint of a possible “chop shop” being operated in Daphne.
FOX10 News has learned the names of the victims in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday night on Cervantes Street in Pensacola and claimed the lives of a small child and a woman.
A Mobile Police Department captain is under investigation, but officials won't say why.
The man accused of attacking a woman in downtown Mobile this week was very briefly in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.
Alabama State Troopers said a truck driver injured in a wreck near Bay Minette Sunday night has died.
There could soon be some new faces on the Baldwin County Commission. A couple of shake-ups and even a runoff next month.
A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the water behind the Beach Club resort in Gulf Shores.
Police said the victim was attacked in the RSA Tower parking garage on Water Street.
