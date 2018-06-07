NOAA releases its prediction for this year"s Gulf dead zone

Investigators in Florida said 21-year-old Aaron Green of Daphne was using the smartphone app KIK to meet young girls.
Imagine going to the cemetery to visit your lost loved one and not being able to find the gravesite. That's what happened to one Mobile woman, now her and her sisters want answers.
A helicopter has made an emergency landing in the water behind the Beach Club resort in Fort Morgan.
A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult for his involvement in a street racing crash that took the lives of a mother and toddler in Florida.
Two teens, both armed and very dangerous, are out on the streets and "Fugitive Files" wants to help Mobile Police put them both away.
Mobile Police said the chase started when officers spotted a stolen car on Knollwood Drive at Grelot Road.
An arrest has been made in the attack on a repo man back in March.
Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed on St. Stephens Road Tuesday afternoon as 23-year-old Gerald Morris.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Command Division on Tuesday received a complaint of a possible “chop shop” being operated in Daphne.
