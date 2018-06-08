3 City of Mobile Public Works employees on paid leave after workplace threats

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.
Tyson Food Inc. recalled a small portion of their frozen breaded chicken products on Friday.
Tyson Food Inc. recalled a small portion of their frozen breaded chicken products on Friday.
A traffic stop led to a surprise reunion between a New Jersey state trooper and a retired police officer who delivered him as a baby.
A traffic stop led to a surprise reunion between a New Jersey state trooper and a retired police officer who delivered him as a baby.
A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult for his involvement in a street racing crash that took the lives of a mother and toddler in Florida.
A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult for his involvement in a street racing crash that took the lives of a mother and toddler in Florida.
Six 2018 Vigor graduates are now recording artists. The students recorded an entire album this past school year.
Six 2018 Vigor graduates are now recording artists. The students recorded an entire album this past school year.
FOX10 News continues to ask questions about a high speed police chase that ended with a wreck on Azalea road Thursday night.
FOX10 News continues to ask questions about a high speed police chase that ended with a wreck on Azalea road Thursday night.
The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating possible acts of workplace violence that were allegedly made by City of Mobile Public Works employees.
The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating possible acts of workplace violence that were allegedly made by City of Mobile Public Works employees.
The Mobile Police Department says a man who was shot at Knollwood Apartments Thursday night is in critical condition and that an arrest has been made.
The Mobile Police Department says a man who was shot at Knollwood Apartments Thursday night is in critical condition and that an arrest has been made.