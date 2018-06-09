Anglers on the Gulf Coast take advantage of Alabama Free Fishing Day

Wilson said it was after 3 am that her sister was on her way to work when a man allegedly stopped her at gun point and hijacked her car at the intersection of Cottage Hill Rd and Pleasant Valley Rd in Mobile.
Wilson said it was after 3 am that her sister was on her way to work when a man allegedly stopped her at gun point and hijacked her car at the intersection of Cottage Hill Rd and Pleasant Valley Rd in Mobile.
This week is National Fishing and Boating Week (June 2-10) and today is Free Fishing Day. Anglers and Non-Anglers alike were out in public waters taking advantage of the day and they said the waters were generous.
This week is National Fishing and Boating Week (June 2-10) and today is Free Fishing Day. Anglers and Non-Anglers alike were out in public waters taking advantage of the day and they said the waters were generous.
Several hundred people packed the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Saturday to watch and participate in the fifth annual Dragon Boat Festival.
Several hundred people packed the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Saturday to watch and participate in the fifth annual Dragon Boat Festival.
Six 2018 Vigor graduates are now recording artists. The students recorded an entire album this past school year.
Six 2018 Vigor graduates are now recording artists. The students recorded an entire album this past school year.
Airbus and Bombardier announced Friday morning they've gotten regulatory approval for a deal that would give Airbus majority ownership in Bombardier's C Series passenger jets effective July 1st.
Airbus and Bombardier announced Friday morning they've gotten regulatory approval for a deal that would give Airbus majority ownership in Bombardier's C Series passenger jets effective July 1st.
Two teens, both armed and very dangerous, are out on the streets and "Fugitive Files" wants to help Mobile Police put them both away.
Two teens, both armed and very dangerous, are out on the streets and "Fugitive Files" wants to help Mobile Police put them both away.
Mobile Police said the chase started when officers spotted a stolen car on Knollwood Drive at Grelot Road.
Mobile Police said the chase started when officers spotted a stolen car on Knollwood Drive at Grelot Road.
The American Red Cross is known for running blood drives and assisting in natural disasters.
The American Red Cross is known for running blood drives and assisting in natural disasters.
You're invited to the "Pink Dress Benefit", a high tea and fashion affair at The Pillars of Mobile.
You're invited to the "Pink Dress Benefit", a high tea and fashion affair at The Pillars of Mobile.
An arrest has been made in the attack on a repo man back in March.
An arrest has been made in the attack on a repo man back in March.
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.
A 32-year-old man is charged with homicide in the shooting death of his 72-year-old father in the Huxford community of Escambia County in Alabama, according to authorities.
A 32-year-old man is charged with homicide in the shooting death of his 72-year-old father in the Huxford community of Escambia County in Alabama, according to authorities.
Police said a man was locked up after he was accused of trying to kill sex offenders.
Police said a man was locked up after he was accused of trying to kill sex offenders.
Four minutes into her graduation speech, the valedictorian says her microphone was abruptly cut off when she tried to mention being sexual assaulted at school.
Four minutes into her graduation speech, the valedictorian says her microphone was abruptly cut off when she tried to mention being sexual assaulted at school.
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.
The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating possible acts of workplace violence that were allegedly made by City of Mobile Public Works employees.
The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating possible acts of workplace violence that were allegedly made by City of Mobile Public Works employees.
A St. Louis University research unit is testing the effectiveness of flu vaccines by paying volunteers to stay at its Salus Center.
A St. Louis University research unit is testing the effectiveness of flu vaccines by paying volunteers to stay at its Salus Center.
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.
Spare a moment, as you anticipate one of the most unusual summits in modern history, to consider North Korea's leader as he leaves the all-encompassing bubble of Pyongyang.
Spare a moment, as you anticipate one of the most unusual summits in modern history, to consider North Korea's leader as he leaves the all-encompassing bubble of Pyongyang.