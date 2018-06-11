Touching video: Couple folds American flag ripped from pole

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
A moving story in downtown Mobile has gone viral after a patriotic act of kindness was caught on camera.
The 19-month-old daughter of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller drowned in a Southern California swimming pool, authorities said Monday.
A three-year-old boy is dead after falling into a swimming pool near Fort Morgan.
A family outing at a resort in South Carolina turned out to be much more for a father and son who came across a gator dragging his dinner across the road.
A Theodore woman's quick thinking leaves her bruised and battered, but it may have saved her life.
The jobs are high-paying and will contribute to the annual payroll of $50 million dollars, most of which will stay in Baldwin County.
A man buzzed on painkillers and other drugs when his pickup truck plowed into a pack of Michigan bicyclists, killing five, was sentenced Monday.
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he received a call from the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
An overturned 18-wheeler on I-65 in Mobile has blocked a number of lanes on the interstate.
