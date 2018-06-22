Report: Navy documents show plans to house 25,000 migrants in Orange Beach, Silverhill areas

The U.S. Navy is preparing plans to construct sprawling detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona. Two of those bases, are in our backyard.
Authorities say Jose Luis Alonso-DeLeon is responsible for a deadly hit and run that killed Amy Hawkins of Daphne while she was riding her bike.
Police said 23 year-old Nygel Jerome Edge was clocked going 60 mph in a 45 zone on Perdido Beach Boulevard and was pulled over.
The man accused of killing a Daphne woman with his truck in March has plead guilty to federal immigration and gun charges.
Neighbors in a quiet Fairhope neighborhood are a little uneasy after someone shot into a home on Founders Street.
The Baldwin County Board of Education approved changes to the dress code for middle and high school students.
The workers hired to sink the ship were unable to because of equipment issues.
Some farmers weren’t able to get their wheat crops out, others were late planting their summer crops and for those who did, it’s been difficult to get into their fields to spray.
The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Iagerald Javon Williams, also known as Beer.
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire on Olive Street in Elberta Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Navy is preparing plans to construct sprawling detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona. Two of those bases, are in our backyard.
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.
Members of the Saraland Police Department Special Operations Unit on Thursday conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
A missing Army Reserve specialist with north Alabama ties has been found dead.
Dean Hague of Infiniti of Mobile says after our story aired about all four of CeKita McGinney's tires and rims getting stolen off her car at her apartment complex and left on cinder blocks he had to do something to help.
It's considered one of northeast Ohio's biggest mysteries.
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.
DNA evidence from a discarded restaurant napkin was used to identify a suspect in the slaying of a 12-year-old girl in 1986, police in Tacoma, Washington, said Friday.
MPD needs the public's to locate 34-year-old Elenesto Fox. O
A would-be armed robber got away with nothing but himself after confronting a gas station clerk early Friday morning, according to Mobile Police.
