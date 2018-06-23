World War II planes in battle re-enactment in Mobile

The Alabama Department of Transportation said a bridge maintenance project on Airport Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said a bridge maintenance project on Airport Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
Folks with Mobile Bay Keeper are sweeping the streets of Downtown Mobile for litter. The group's Young Advisory Council took time out of their Saturday to help beautify our city, while trying to combat a bigger problem.
Folks with Mobile Bay Keeper are sweeping the streets of Downtown Mobile for litter. The group's Young Advisory Council took time out of their Saturday to help beautify our city, while trying to combat a bigger problem.
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
Some people in Mobile are finding trash they hoped would be picked up front of their homes by now, is still there.
The trash was the subject of a tweet put out by the City of Mobile Friday.
Some people in Mobile are finding trash they hoped would be picked up front of their homes by now, is still there.
The trash was the subject of a tweet put out by the City of Mobile Friday.
Eddie Allen has this down to a science. "I just enjoy bowling. I love to bowl,” said Eddie Allen.
Eddie Allen has this down to a science. "I just enjoy bowling. I love to bowl,” said Eddie Allen.
Surveillance tape shows the scenes from a shootout at a gas station on Azalea Road.
One person has arrested
Surveillance tape shows the scenes from a shootout at a gas station on Azalea Road.
One person has arrested.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will not be providing money to help bring passenger trains to Mobile.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will not be providing money to help bring passenger trains to Mobile.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a man was shot in the forearm at that location and the went to a nearby fire station for help.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a man was shot in the forearm at that location and the went to a nearby fire station for help.
Mobile Police say 40-year-old Decarla Bonner has been located.
Mobile Police say 40-year-old Decarla Bonner has been located.
A man was stabbed Wednesday night at Callaghan's Irish Social Club in Mobile.
A man was stabbed Wednesday night at Callaghan's Irish Social Club in Mobile.
She had to sign every letter of every word so that the man could feel her hands and understand what was going on.
She had to sign every letter of every word so that the man could feel her hands and understand what was going on.
If you're swimming in the ocean, it's impossible to avoid them.
If you're swimming in the ocean, it's impossible to avoid them.
The U.S. Navy is preparing plans to construct sprawling detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona. Two of those bases, are in our backyard.
The U.S. Navy is preparing plans to construct sprawling detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona. Two of those bases, are in our backyard.
This caterpillar's furry spines can sting your skin causing a terrible rash, nausea, and severe radiating pain -- and it lives in many parts of the United States.
This caterpillar's furry spines can sting your skin causing a terrible rash, nausea, and severe radiating pain -- and it lives in many parts of the United States.
The alleged incident occurred as children were playing in a separate room while their parents attended a Father's Day service, police said. They also believe there may be more victims.
The alleged incident occurred as children were playing in a separate room while their parents attended a Father's Day service, police said. They also believe there may be more victims.
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A 21-year-old woman who lied about being raped will now serve time in jail.
A 21-year-old woman who lied about being raped will now serve time in jail.
Members of the Saraland Police Department Special Operations Unit on Thursday conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
Members of the Saraland Police Department Special Operations Unit on Thursday conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65.
The U.S.Coast Guard rescued nine people from a sinking boat approximately 115 nautical miles south of Destin on Saturday.
The U.S.Coast Guard rescued nine people from a sinking boat approximately 115 nautical miles south of Destin on Saturday.
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.