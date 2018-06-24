Coast Guard wife helping area foster kids

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting which took place on Sunday, June 24.
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting which took place on Sunday, June 24.
Bridgette Marshall, the wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, has died.
Bridgette Marshall, the wife of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, has died.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
An Arizona woman says a pharmacist denied her a medication to end her pregnancy.
An Arizona woman says a pharmacist denied her a medication to end her pregnancy.
Richard Harrison, known as "The Old Man" on the hit TV show Pawn Stars has died at the age of 77.
Richard Harrison, known as "The Old Man" on the hit TV show Pawn Stars has died at the age of 77.
The body of a missing East Texas boy was located Monday morning in a pond near his Kaufman County home, according to authorities.
The body of a missing East Texas boy was located Monday morning in a pond near his Kaufman County home, according to authorities.
A local Coast Guard wife is thanking the community for stepping up and giving back to area foster kids. It's a project that is close to her heart having gone through the system -- she knows first hand the need.
A local Coast Guard wife is thanking the community for stepping up and giving back to area foster kids. It's a project that is close to her heart having gone through the system -- she knows first hand the need.
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A former defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Alabama has been arrested on drug charges in Florida.
A former defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Alabama has been arrested on drug charges in Florida.
Following a deadly domestic dispute on Thursday, the wife has been arrested after her husband was shot.
Following a deadly domestic dispute on Thursday, the wife has been arrested after her husband was shot.