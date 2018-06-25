Locker room attack victim calls for firing of Davidson coach Fred Riley

The Mobile County Board of Education got an ear full Monday night from the victim of the brutal Davidson High School locker room attack.
The Mobile County Board of Education got an ear full Monday night from the victim of the brutal Davidson High School locker room attack.
At 7lbs 2oz, Benson Josiah may be tiny, but he sure made a grand entrance.
At 7lbs 2oz, Benson Josiah may be tiny, but he sure made a grand entrance.
A theft that left a Mobile woman without wheels on her car was caught on camera.
A theft that left a Mobile woman without wheels on her car was caught on camera.
Congressman Bradley Byrne says only ten percent of about 200 applicants from around the country got federal money for transportation projects
Congressman Bradley Byrne says only ten percent of about 200 applicants from around the country got federal money for transportation projects
Mobile City Council Vice-President Levon Manzie says its important to get the input of people who live around the stadium about the facility's future.
Mobile City Council Vice-President Levon Manzie says its important to get the input of people who live around the stadium about the facility's future.
University officials are asking the City of Mobile to provide $10 million and Mobile County to provide $5 million for a new stadium.
They also talk about how they plan to raise the rest of the money needed to build the stadium.
University officials are asking the City of Mobile to provide $10 million and Mobile County to provide $5 million for a new stadium.
They also talk about how they plan to raise the rest of the money needed to build the stadium.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said a bridge maintenance project on Airport Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said a bridge maintenance project on Airport Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
Folks with Mobile Bay Keeper are sweeping the streets of Downtown Mobile for litter. The group's Young Advisory Council took time out of their Saturday to help beautify our city, while trying to combat a bigger problem.
Folks with Mobile Bay Keeper are sweeping the streets of Downtown Mobile for litter. The group's Young Advisory Council took time out of their Saturday to help beautify our city, while trying to combat a bigger problem.
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
A living history drill was held Saturday at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park with World War II L-Bird planes
Some people in Mobile are finding trash they hoped would be picked up front of their homes by now, is still there.
The trash was the subject of a tweet put out by the City of Mobile Friday.
Some people in Mobile are finding trash they hoped would be picked up front of their homes by now, is still there.
The trash was the subject of a tweet put out by the City of Mobile Friday.
Prichard Police are investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed.
Prichard Police are investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old man was shot and killed.
The Mobile County Board of Education got an ear full Monday night from the victim of the brutal Davidson High School locker room attack.
The Mobile County Board of Education got an ear full Monday night from the victim of the brutal Davidson High School locker room attack.
A New Zealand man who traveled to the U.S. home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother, a sheriff said.
A New Zealand man who traveled to the U.S. home of a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online was shot by the girl's mother, a sheriff said.
A family was shocked to find rattlesnakes hiding in their pool noodles.
A family was shocked to find rattlesnakes hiding in their pool noodles.
An Elberta man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after police say a bizarre scenario played out Sunday in Robertsdale.
An Elberta man faces robbery and kidnapping charges after police say a bizarre scenario played out Sunday in Robertsdale.
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting which took place on Sunday, June 24.
Mobile Police are investigating a shooting which took place on Sunday, June 24.
Folks who border the airfields have the biggest concerns.
Folks who border the airfields have the biggest concerns.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
Court-appointed mental health experts planned to evaluate Aldrin in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Court-appointed mental health experts planned to evaluate Aldrin in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the strangulation death of her newborn daughter.
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the strangulation death of her newborn daughter.