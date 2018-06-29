2-year-old come-back kid in Foley beats cancer twice

Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are now available statewide, no matter where you live.
Foley Police are asking for help in identifying shoplifting suspects in two separate cases.
Little Easton Carraway is now back home in Foley after beating a rare form of cancer, twice.
The county decided to order the sings in an ongoing effort to keep visitors to the area safe.
UPDATE: Viola Hatfield has been found.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is expanding its pilot program for permitted managed shark-fishing at the Gulf State Park Saltwater Fishing Pier in July.
A development showdown is playing out in the fastest growing county in the state, in Olde Towne Daphne.
A year after FOX10 News Investigates exposed lack of signage in popular fishing areas to alert anglers of pollution concerns, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is now installing signs across the state.
Baldwin County Sheriff Deputies arrested Derrick Lashawn Sayles of Bay Minette and charged him with dissemination of obscene material, indecent exposure and possession of marijuana second degree.
Authorities say Hubbard took off from his work release job in Bay Minette Wednesday morning.
Alabama's 13th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for July 20-22.
Officers said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was in a black Chevy Camaro in a parking lot at the corner of Montlimar Drive and Pleasant Valley Road.
A woman was yanked from a boat when a shark she was hand-feeding bit into her finger.
Police in India's capital said they found 11 bodies at a home under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, including 10 that were blindfolded and hanging.
According to officials a pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Bellingrath Road near Lundy Lane.
A dog taking a walk in the desert got a nasty surprise.
A mother and her boyfriend are accused of killing her 2-year-old son.
Rescue teams have found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in a cave in Thailand nine days after the group went missing, according to a high-ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation.
A 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her own birthday party died Monday, two days after a man invaded the celebration and attacked nine people with a knife, authorities said.
