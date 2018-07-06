Hunt goes on for escaped killer 'Pretty Boy Floyd'

An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.
Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.
A Michigan family is suing a school district after their son lost part of his finger.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Holmes County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating.
Authorities from multiple agencies are still searching for Pretty Boy Floyd, a convicted killer who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Young, 34, faces six charges of first-degree rape of a child, three charges of statutory rape, two charges of first-degree sexual offense and two charges of indecent liberties with a child.
One person was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Mobile. Firefighters responded to a home on Brill Circle around 4 p.m.
Caught in the Act and under arrest. A follow up to a burglary we showed you last month at Rich's Car Wash. The power of TV and social media really paid off. Mobile Police making two arrests, but still looking for a third suspect. Lee Peck has the update.
In south Mississippi -- where several agencies were still searching for convicted killer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson on Friday -- authorities warned the public not to give rides to strangers.
