HUD to investigate discrimination complaint on Eight Mile chemical leak response

Grand Bay Fire officials first reported the accident on their twitter account shortly before 6 am.
It said a pedestrian was struck on I-10 westbound just west of the March Road overpass.
It's a family-friendly party at Sage Park's basketball court. The caged square on the corner of dauphin and sage park seems to be the new normal for a lot of locals. Residents believe its bringing positivity back to the community one hoop at a time.
It's a follow up to a 10-year controversy in the Eight Mile community of Prichard.
The owner of the vehicle said she was devastated but happy she's got her car back. As for the alleged suspects, one is in custody. Not much luck for police with the other two, all they found was a shoe.
Mobile Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man and woman Wednesday evening.
One day after Prichard Fire Chief David Hale refused to say how many employees are currently working in his department, FOX10 News Investigates has found the answer.
A Mobile County constable has been arrested a second time in less than a year.
A neighborhood dog and the summertime heat helped Mobile Police catch a suspect who ran after a traffic stop Wednesday.
Kelvin Brown's been on the run since Memorial Day after police say he shot and robbed a friend.
Inside the box, she said she found indecent photos of herself and other children.
Caleb Schwab was decapitated in August 2016 when the raft he was riding in went airborne and struck a metal support for netting on the slide.
A young father in Arkansas is now charged with capital murder.
Have you ever seen a white rattlesnake? Well, now you have!
The Baldwin County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Joshua Russell.
The Animal Rescue Foundation is hosting a, 'Pay Your Age' day Saturday, July 14.
An Arkansas man who beat and raped a 69-year-old woman leaving her so badly injured that parts of her arms and legs had to be amputated has been sentenced to life in prison.
The F/A-18 Hornets perform at speeds from 120 to 700 miles per hour during the shows but can reach speeds of twice that.
Charges of Capital Murder have been filed against Klarissa Ramirez, accused of killing her 3 month old daughter.
